State rural ambassador title for Jacqui

One week on from bringing home a state ambassador title, the dust is yet to settle for Eden Valley teenager, Ms Jacqui Palk.

Ms Palk was named SA Country Show’s 2021 Young Rural Ambassador, after the programme culminated at a presentation dinner in Adelaide earlier this month.

The 19 year old said she didn’t expect to win the title.

“I was shocked, I nearly fell backwards,” she said.

“We were standing there quite nervous, I couldn’t stop shaking.”

Despite some experience in public speaking, Ms Palk said she benefitted from training through the programme.

“We were made aware of things that we don’t really realise that we are doing, because we have been doing it for so long,” she said.

“I took what I learned on board, and re-applied it that night, and it paid off.

“It was a great experience, and I would definitely recommend it to everyone.”

To take her to the state competition, Ms Palk was first named young rural ambassador at the Mount Pleasant Show, before winning the regional final for Central Districts.

While the Young Rural Ambassador programme finishes at a state level, Ms Palk said she would consider entering the Rural Ambassador programme in the future, for the opportunity to compete at a national level.

“It’s great to hold the state title for South Australia, but it would be great to go to a national level later on,” she said.

Ms Palk is passionate about the longevity of country shows across the state.

“The Mount Pleasant Show has been most of my life, it’s where we take all of our young animals to break them in and get them used to the show scenes,” she said.

“It’s great to meet all of the community members, that you don’t get to see every day and get to know the local businesses.

“Without local shows we wouldn’t be able to advertise a lot of local businesses, and agriculture itself.”

Ms Palk encouraged locals to join the various programmes available through local shows.

“I know Mount Pleasant does ambassador programmes,” she said.

“They do tiny tots, a junior, and intermediate, which are at the show only, but I encourage everyone to come through and get those different experiences, so when people do get to state and national titles, they know what to expect.”

Ms Palk was one of five entrants from across South Australia competing for the state title.