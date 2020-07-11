St. Petri enters a new era

St. Petri Lutheran Church, Nuriootpa will tonight reveal the plan to return to Sunday worship in the Church as they bounce back from COVID-19 restrictions.

While it has been months since the congregation converged among the pews of the region’s largest Lutheran Church, Pastor Adrian Kitson said they would continue with their digital platform as well, as they reach out to the community.

He says online viewing has more than doubled during this changing time and acknowledged the adaptability of the congregation.

“Our people have just adapted,” said Pastor Kitson.

“It has been a big learning curve and a prompt to think a little different about doing church in our community.”

Pastor Kitson said it was in the first couple of weeks of the coronavirus in the state when it was realised that the way they operate had to change.

He wondered whether there might be some resistance for the change but was encouraged by the positivity of the St. Petri Lutheran Church community.

“There was a relief that we can have a rest was a definite feeling in the church here,” said Pastor Kitson.

“The feedback has been that people have taken that rest and they are re-evaluating many things personally and as a church we are re-evaluating what we have been doing for so long.”

St. Petri Lutheran Church leadership team are in the early stages of a survey of members to ascertain what Church will be like post COVID-19.

The building remains but what does the traditional Sunday worship look like going into the future?

“We hope to have all the information back in and reviewed to help make a clearer picture of what our new normal might be,” said Pastor Kitson.

“The feedback we have already says people are really enjoying the flexibility of being able to connect with our church when they want in their space at home.”

Pastor Kitson said a major investment has been undertaken to improve the digital capacity in the Church and will assist with the digital presence continuing.

With hundreds of people viewing the online contribution that St. Petri have offered, Pastor Kitson suspects there’s already a new wave of church attendees.

“We are guessing that a lot of these will be local people and we want to get to know them, when they let us,” said Pastor Kitson.

“We have always been interested in the digital space, but we have never really fully recognised it or understood it or had such a significant experience of serving the community in the digital space. We have now!”

Reflecting on the unexpected growth, Pastor Kitson added, “It makes us feel that our front door has got really big and now people are looking in. For whatever reason they are interested, and getting something and now it is up to us to ask what do you need from us?”

While the digital method has brought positiveness, Pastor Kitson did acknowledge the only downside is that people were missing each other’s conversations face to face through fellowship.

“We now have 70-90 people in house groups getting their fellowship space but in a deeper way because it spins into half a day with shared lunch,” said Pastor Kitson. “We’d also like to encourage and explore that.”

