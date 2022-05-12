St. Aidan’s Church helps give hope

A brightly painted blue tree now represents a symbol of hope and a new seat nearby represents a place of respite in the grounds of St. Aidan’s Anglican Church, Tanunda.

On Saturday members of St. Aidan’s congregation, Greg Lightburn, Bev Clarke and Graeme Hicks help paint their tree which was blessed by Rev. Linda Brooker.

She said the blue tree stands as a symbol of hope for those who are struggling to find healing and hope from their burdens.

She asked that the tree bring healing to those who are enduring pain, bring value to those who are disregarded and bring joy to those in great sorrow.

Further she asked that the tree bring hope to those that have nothing to live for, bring provision to those who are hungry, bring shelter to those without a home and bring community to those who are lonely.

Nearby, Rev. Joan Reed blessed a new seat donated by Bev Clarke, asking that all who sit on it be renewed in spirit and strengthened in mind and body.

Further, she asked that it provide a place of respite and peace that cradles and inspires the imagination.

St. Aidan’s congregation members, Graeme and Lynley Hicks told The Leader that Father Steven de Kleer initially suggested the idea of the local churches having a blue tree as a symbol of hope.

It started off at the beginning of the year for Mental Health Week.

Following the blessing volunteers gathered at St. Aidan’s Church hall where an enjoyable morning tea was served, including wine kindly donated by Underground Barossa.

Dr. Bill Gransbury, former G.P. of Angaston told the gathering one of his passions is around mental health.

He was motivated to become involved when two of his medical partners were lost to suicide in Dr. Bert Scholz and Dr. Ben Baker.

He explained that the local group, Seeds of Hope provide support for people with mental health.

It might stem from alcohol or drug issues, no housing or domestic violence.

He said the Barossa Cares website is certainly worth having a look at for those seeking help.

Mr James Wagner, a community connector at The Barossa Council is able to meet with people to assist wherever he can.

Dr. Gransbury stressed early intervention is the key to solving the problem of mental health.

A new committee of 12 has been formed called Enhancing Barossa’s Mental Health. The committee focus on alcohol, drugs and suicide prevention.

Mrs Lynley Hicks thanked Dr. Gransbury for his address and added, “Through The Leader article people will know they are not alone in dealing with these issues.

“Furthermore St. Aidan’s Anglican Church will be opening to the public for two hours and every third Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. to 12 noon where people will be welcome to talk to Lynley or someone else.”