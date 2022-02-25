Spreading mental health awareness

An inaugural event hosted by newly formed group, Enhancing Barossa’s Mental Health, will be held at the Angaston Football Club early next month.

The event, which is driven to spread awareness of mental health in men across the region, will take place on March 8 and consist of a 45-minute presentation by Ms Mary O’Brien, founder of mental health organisation, Are You Bogged Mate?

Ms O’Brien will boost awareness and aim to start conversations with the community about the rising issue of depression and suicide rates among men in rural areas and confront the challenges country men face on a daily basis.

Dr Bill Gransbury, Enhancing Barossa Mental Health chairman and founder, said the event would be a great opportunity for local men to discuss mental health without stigma.

“A lot of local men are facing challenges that we know nothing about,” he said.

“It’s important the issue of mental health in men is addressed and people are open and honest with each other and themselves.

“I hope the event attracts a lot of men and they’re given the opportunity on the night to chat and seek out stakeholders when needed.”

Mrs Megan McLoughlin, Herd of Hope founder and Enhancing Barossa’s Mental Health committee member, said she had seen Mary present in the past and that she would be the perfect guest speaker to talk to local men, especially footballers.

“At football, you never see blokes talking face to face,” she said.

“They’re always standing side by side or shoulder to shoulder.

“Very rarely do you see men addressing each other and asking each other how they’re feeling… it’s not the kind of terminology they use.

“Mary is great at what she does and takes a lot of pride in her presentations, so I hope her talk is effective.”

The free event is ticketed – due to capacity restrictions – and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

The evening will conclude with tea, coffee and a light supper.