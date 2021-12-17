Spotlight on Barossa Villages, townships and trails

The Villages, Townships and Trails project is a $20,000 initiative of The Barossa Council and seeks to develop enticing and engaging new digital and print marketing material including maps, inspirational videos, and suggested itineraries.

This latest collaboration between The Barossa Council and Tourism Barossa will engage volunteer town groups and committees and encourages them to play their part by supporting regional marketing activations to help stimulate the visitor economy.

The townships, villages and trails supported in the project include Angaston, Tanunda, Nuriootpa, Southern Barossa (Lyndoch, Williamstown), Eden Valley, Bethany to Vine Vale trail and Mount Pleasant.

Tourism Barossa’s PR and Marketing Manager, Mrs Taryn Wills said Tourism Barossa invested an additional $13,000 into the project with a large portion going towards mapping and itinerary building software.

“This project is a way that we (Council and Tourism) can support them to leverage and promote their attractions and tourism products with the overarching goal to encourage visitation and experiential tourism,” she said.

“There is an incredible depth and richness of tourism experiences on offer across individual towns, not to mention the people, places and stories that add to Barossa’s appeal as a premier tourism destination.”

Jo Seabrook, The Barossa Council Manager Tourism Services, said the new maps, videos and itineraries would be a valuable and sought-after tool.

“We are excited to have a comprehensive and consistent suite of material covering every pocket of the Barossa that our team can use to promote visitation, dispersal and extended stays.”