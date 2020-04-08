shop local at SP Windows & Doors

As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
As we are all very much aware of this unprecedented time for all of us and knowing how to go about business at a time like this isn’t always easy.
We are still operating under the strictest of hygiene principles and because we are in people’s houses we are taking care to limit our contact as much as possible.
SP Windows and Doors are aware that unfortunately crime is on the rise at the moment in the Valley and we are here to assist you with all of your immediate security concerns, both residential and commercial.
As always our product ranges from aluminium security and door replacement/repair. Security doors/screens. Zipscreens and roller shutters.
We have been running since 2009 and in the Barossa since 2013.
Shaun has had 20 years’ experience in the field and it’s that knowledge that sets us apart from our competitors.
We are passionate about the Barossa and have established what we believe to be a pretty good little business with the support of our local community.
We work hard in branding and hope that our logo is recognized and trusted within the community.
Wherever possible we source our materials locally.
Our employees are local and given the nature of small business more like family, we would hope they feel the same way!
I can not stress enough how important this is and if there is any good to come out of this pretty awful situation we currently find ourselves is that I am certain the rise will be higher than the fall.
Barossa locals do support each other and I know we will come out of this a stronger community than ever before.
In our case when you place an order with us that money does not go to covering massive overheads and CEO wages, it goes directly into the community by way of shopping at the local butcher, bakery etc.
SP Windows and Doors strongly believe in offering our products/services as they are required to the community at a reasonable cost and with the very best of service.
Our repeat customers and there are a lot, are testament to that!
A wise local business person once told me “Country Service at City Prices.”
It’s very true. We try our best to do the best by you and as they say, what goes around comes around.”
7 Days a Week
5/61 Basedow Road, Tanunda