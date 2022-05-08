Smallgoods and pickles trump vineyard vistas in Barossa’s bold new regional campaign.

Barossa Australia, our regional grape, wine and tourism body have announced a new marketing campaign titled, “It’s Just Us”.

The campaign aims to go beyond dry-toast facts to the legends, quirks and qualities so deeply embedded in Barossan culture locals shrug and say “it’s just us”.

Mr James March, Barossa Australia CEO said, “Challenging the status quo is embedded in Barossa Australia’s culture.

“We have multiple examples of where Barossa has led the way in regional wine marketing, with the 2013 Barossa Be Consumed TVC providing a vital springboard.

“Our marketing campaigns are strategically driven by research, intentionally evolving, but deliberately retaining a sense of familiarity.

“The ‘It’s Just Us’ campaign takes these elements to another level.”

Local heroes are the focus of the campaign.

They share their hidden talents and the stories once told only across the bar throughout the multi-faceted campaign, including a podcast, videos and animations along with the written stories.

It invites audiences behind the velvet curtain of stuffy wine culture to reveal the honest, welcoming people, that do everything but take themselves seriously.

Featuring in the campaign is Mrs Prue Henschke, who said, “We have so many stories that are told around our dinner tables and laughed about with mates.

“These have traditionally been just shared between us, but now for the first time, we are sharing them with the world.

“This is a wonderful way to extend our dinner table in a virtual way, with local legends becoming shared stories and shared knowledge with new friends.”

The first video launched asks the viewer to draw connections between the dedication to creating the perfect mettwurst and our winemaking prestige, posing the statement of intent, if we take judging our mettwurst this seriously, imagine what we do with wine?

A photo and short-form story series celebrates the many forms of mastery that exist within our wine community, like ‘Prue Henschke. Viticulturist. Award winning spring roll maker’ and ‘Sarah Lehmann. Winery Owner. Ballerina.’

Prue Henschke. Viticulturist. Award Winning Spring Roll Maker

In the eight podcast episodes, stories of Barossa’s quiet commitment to evolution weave through those of night shift winery mishaps and love stories to catering from hotel balconies in Sydney.

The entrepreneurial spirit of Barons of Barossa sits alongside tales of a career in music supporting The Angels and Divinyls and everyone has a yabby story!

Stuart Bourne. It’s Just Us podcast co-host

Podcast co-host and winemaker, Stuart Bourne said, “The challenge of visiting a wine region like Barossa is being able to get the true sense of being a local.

“So, without having to move here, these podcasts give you the inside track to who our regional characters are.

“While our wine is world-class and globally recognised, Barossa is Barossa because of its people, and it’s amazing to be able to give a sense of how connected we are as a community.”

Authenticity was a critical element of the campaign, developed in-house after over 18 months of deep investigation into the region’s DNA. The support from the Barossa community for the campaign are testament to its honesty and the way it resonates locally.

The first episode of the podcast Barossa: It’s Just Us, dropped on Monday morning via Acast, Spotify and Apple Podcasts, while the quirky videos and personal stories will enjoy a staggered release via Barossa Wines social channels and websites throughout the year.

Barossa: It’s Just Us podcast release schedule:

Monday 2 May 2022 Charlie Melton, Charles Melton Wines

Monday 9 May 2022 Prue Henschke, Henschke

Monday 16 May 2022 Louisa Rose, Yalumba / Barons of Barossa

Monday 23 May 2022 Mark McNamara, Chef / RDA BGLAP

Monday 30 May 2022 Dave Lehmann, David Franz Wines

Monday 6 June 2022 Sheralee Menz, Those Barossa Girls

Monday 13 June 2022 Cam and Al Ashmead, Elderton Wines

Monday 20 June 2022 Graeme Threadgold, Eden Hall and Stage Door Wine Co