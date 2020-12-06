Sixty years of love

Nuriootpa’s Brian and Rita Schulz are firm believers that supporting and caring for each other can lead to a long, happy marriage.

On Thursday the pair will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

Both believe it ‘feels like a dream’ to mark over 60 years together.

Brian and Rita met through friends and had their first outing to the Whispering Wall in Williamstown.

They were married on December 3, 1960 at Strait Gate Lutheran Church in Light Pass.

Their honeymoon was a trip down to Mount Gambier in a small caravan, before starting their life at Third Street, Nuriootpa.

Brian, a builder by trade, then built them a large home on Research Road, where the pair lived for many years before purchasing their current home in Nuriootpa.

As well as building, Brian was a very keen photographer and videographer.

Rita worked in home care for many years and as a Sunday School teacher at Immanuel Light Pass Lutheran Church.

The couple had two daughters, Angela and Helen.

Over the years, the Schulz family went on a few different holidays and loved to travel.

A particular one that stood out was a trip to Perth in their ‘faithful’ Chrysler Valiant car.

Rita smiles as she recalls the memories of having five people, including Brian’s mum, and luggage in the car.

They travelled across the Nullarbor – 300 miles on an unsealed road and through deep water holes, all with no air conditioning.

Another memorable trip was an adventure in the caravan to Katherine, NT for the dedication of the Kriol Bible.

Overseas travel included Japan, and their 40th wedding anniversary in Hawaii.

Brian and Rita are thankful for the family memories over the years, as their daughter, Angela sadly passed away in 1983.

Their other daughter, Helen married Kent Leach in 1990. Now Brian and Rita have two granddaughters, Nadine and Renee, who they spent many school holidays exploring the Barossa with.

With Helen now living in New South Wales and COVID-19 restrictions in place, the pair look forward to a quiet celebration for their wedding anniversary.

They will listen to their wedding recording whilst surrounded by cards and flowers from loved ones.

“A mighty lot has happened in 60 years and we’re very grateful to reach this milestone. We really care for one another,” said Rita.

“It is important to show support through many challenges.”

Brian added, “My best advice is that you’ve got to work together as a team.”