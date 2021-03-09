Six gongs for The Leader at Country Press Awards

The Leader was a standout performer at the annual Country Press SA Awards held at the Clare Golf Club on February 26.

Staff at The Leader took home six awards, the best of any regional paper represented on the night, as well as receiving multiple second and third placings and special mentions.

The Barossa Mag was recognised for the third year running as Best Supplement, with judge, Mr Andrew Schreyer describing it as a “cracking publication”.

McEvoy Mitchell’s 10th Anniversary was judged Best Advertising Feature, with Alicia Lüdi-Schutz’s outstanding editorial and photography supporting a well designed feature.

The newspaper’s advertising and graphic design departments continued to excel with a win in the Best Advertisement category for Hypatech’s ad, “Is your world upside down?”, as well as second and third place in Best Newspaper House Advertisement, and second place and a special mention in Best Advertisement Image/Branding.

Best Photograph went to John Kruger for his image of Stuart Bourne on the Spring 2020 cover of The Barossa Mag, with second place to Pete Thornton for his “dairyman” photo, also published in The Barossa Mag.

The Leader journalist, Mel Jaunay took out two awards: Excellence in Journalism for her article on domestic violence survivor, Jade Balmer, and Best Community Profile for her Autumn 2020 Barossa Mag story on volunteer firefighter, David Pawson.

She also received a special mention for Best News Photograph for her image of Bruce Blackwell’s mankini run through Tanunda.

The Leader was named as runner up in the Best Newspaper (over 4,000 circulation) category, narrowly edged out by The Murray Pioneer.

The evening was well attended by newspaper staff, industry identities, sponsors, and politicians, including Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Michael McCormack; State Labor Leader, Mr Peter Malinauskas; and Member for Barker, Mr Tony Pasin.