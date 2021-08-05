As part of The Leader’s Shop Local to Win Passport promotion, we are giving all entrants the chance to win a $4,000 cash prize. By participating in this promotion, you will be supporting local businesses and helping to keep our local economy strong.

With a limited supply of just 4,000 Shop Local to WIN passports available, make sure you get yours today because once they are gone… they’re gone!

Passports are available from all participating businesses and The Leader newspaper office (23 Dean Street, Angaston)

Each passport entitles you, the customer, to discounts available across a selection of local businesses.

When you redeem a discounted offer from one of the 23 participating businesses, you will receive a special ‘Shop Local Barossa’ stamp on the page to validate your purchase.

To qualify for the $4000 prize draw, simply redeem a minimum of 5 separate stamped offers within the booklet, fill in your contact details in the booklet and place in an entry box located in all participating stores.

And why stop at 5… With so many fantastic offers available, we think you will want to use even more! Just make sure you get your entry in on time!