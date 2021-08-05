As part of The Leader’s Shop Local to Win Passport promotion, we are giving all entrants the chance to win a $4,000 cash prize. By participating in this promotion, you will be supporting local businesses and helping to keep our local economy strong.
With a limited supply of just 4,000 Shop Local to WIN passports available, make sure you get yours today because once they are gone… they’re gone!
Passports are available from all participating businesses and The Leader newspaper office (23 Dean Street, Angaston)
Each passport entitles you, the customer, to discounts available across a selection of local businesses.
When you redeem a discounted offer from one of the 23 participating businesses, you will receive a special ‘Shop Local Barossa’ stamp on the page to validate your purchase.
To qualify for the $4000 prize draw, simply redeem a minimum of 5 separate stamped offers within the booklet, fill in your contact details in the booklet and place in an entry box located in all participating stores.
And why stop at 5… With so many fantastic offers available, we think you will want to use even more! Just make sure you get your entry in on time!
Visit any of the following 23 businesses to take advantage of their special offers!
*Second main course to be of equal or lesser value.
Valid Sunday -Thursday ONLY.
*Conditions apply, see in store for details.
*Free pair of socks to the value of $10
Save $49
*Excludes repairs. Not to be used in conjunction with any other offer. Floor stock only.
*Plus the first 20 customers will receive an additional gift with purchase
*Whole chicken, medium chips, medium gravy, medium salad and a 1.25lt Coke variety soft drink.
*Excludes sale items.
*Offer also valid in Barossa Homewares. Only while stock lasts, no customer orders and not in conjunction with any other offers. Some exclusions apply, please see in-store for details.
*Offer also valid in Barossa Workwear. Only while stock lasts, no customer orders and not in conjunction with any other offers. Some exclusions apply, please see in-store for details.
*Offer also valid in Barossa Toyworld. Only while stock lasts, no customer orders and not in conjunction with any other offers. Some exclusions apply, please see in-store for details.
*Personal shoppers only. Not to be used in conjunction with any other offer.
*Excludes lotto, magazines, phone recharge, dry cleaning, newspapers and ink
*Not available on sale items
*Exclusions: prescriptions, scheduled items and sale items
*Offer valid on supplies available on premise at the time of promotion. Free delivery limited to Nuriootpa, Tanunda, Angaston & Greenock.
*Second breakfast to be of equal or lesser value. Saturday and Sunday ONLY.
8am – 11am.
*Free gift with $100 spend. Limited to 1 per person. T&Cs apply. Strictly while stocks last.
Shop Local Passports available only while stocks last. A total of 4,000 passport booklets are available.
To qualify for the $4000 prize draw, as part of the ‘Shop Local Passport Promotion’, a minimum of 5 separate offers must be redeemed from within the printed passport & have each offer validated in-store with an official ‘Shop Local’ stamp on each page as proof of purchase.
Each voucher can only be redeemed once per passport. Some additional conditions apply. See individual offers as presented in the passport for individual details.
Completed passports must be received before the end of the promotion and placed within an offical entry box located at participating stores. Your passport must include your full name, email address & phone number to be considered a valid entry. Passports may also be picked up and entered into the draw at The Co-op Members Desk and The Leader newspaper office. Email addresses and phone numbers provided as part of this competition will not be used for any marketing purposes and will only used for the purpose of contacting a winning entrant.
All passports and associated contact details provided as part of the competition will be destroyed upon completion of the promotion.
One entry (passport) per person only. Competition is available to all public participants. Members associated with participating businesses, their staff and family members are ineligible to win the prize.
In the event of a National Emergency.
In the event a South Australian or Australian Federal Government mandated lockdown be introduced during the promotional period (that effects the ability for competition entrants to visit participating business due to closure), the promotion will end on the day and time the lockdown/restrictions are introduced. All complete entries received up until this date/time will be considered valid and the final draw will be based on these entrants only.
Promotion begins 9am Wednesday, August 11 2021.
Promotion ends 4pm Wednesday, September 15 2021.
Offers within this passport only valid within the promotional period stated.
Winner contacted via phone/email & announced in the September 22 edition of The Leader. Winner will be required to provide a drivers licence or proof of identity to claim the prize.