Thursday, August 5, 2021
introducing the Leader's

SHOP LOCAL TO WIN
passport promotion

promotional details

Here's your chance to win a major prize simply by shopping locally!

As part of The Leader’s Shop Local to Win Passport promotion, we are giving all entrants the chance to win a $4,000 cash prize. By participating in this promotion, you will be supporting local businesses and helping to keep our local economy strong.

With a limited supply of just 4,000 Shop Local to WIN passports available, make sure you get yours today because once they are gone… they’re gone! 

Passports are available from all participating businesses and The Leader newspaper office (23 Dean Street, Angaston)

Each passport entitles you, the customer, to discounts available across a selection of local businesses.

When you redeem a discounted offer from one of the 23 participating businesses, you will receive a special ‘Shop Local Barossa’ stamp on the page to validate your purchase.

To qualify for the $4000 prize draw, simply redeem a minimum of 5 separate stamped offers within the booklet, fill in your contact details in the booklet and place in an entry box located in all participating stores. 

And why stop at 5… With so many fantastic offers available, we think you will want to use even more! Just make sure you get your entry in on time!

promotion begins

Wednesday august 11

promotion ends

Wednesday SEPTEMBER 15

WINNER ANNOUNCED

Wednesday september 22
(in THE LEADER NEWSPAPER)

participating businesses

Visit any of the following 23 businesses to take advantage of their special offers!

ANGAS PARK HOTEL

LUNCH OR DINNER SPECIAL
Buy One Main Course & get the second one FREE*

*Second main course to be of equal or lesser value.
Valid Sunday -Thursday ONLY.

28 MURRAY ST, NURIOOTPA
08 8562 1050
barossa 4x4
& outdoors

10% off the labour rate
on vehicle servicing*

*Conditions apply, see in store for details.

5/25-35 Tanunda Rd, Nuriootpa
08 8562 2772
barossa bike

Purchase a new bike valued at $500 or more & get a helmet at Half Price
5 South Tce, Nuriootpa
0400 537 770
BAROSSA CARPET COURT

Spend $2,000 or more on hard flooring & receive a Free Bona Mop & Floor Cleaner kit valued at $80
9 GAWLER ST, NURIOOTPA
08 8562 3768
BAROSSA CLOTHING CO

Spend $100 in store to receive a free pair of socks*

*Free pair of socks to the value of $10

1/43 MURRAY ST, NURIOOTPA
08 8562 1864
BAROSSA SUPER SNAPS

Spend $20 or more instore
& receive 10% off custom framing & canvas prints
35 MURRAY STREET, NURIOOTPA
08 8562 1130
BLESS YOUR COTTON SOCKS

Spend $50 instore
& receive 10% off
SHOP 4, 109-111
MURRAY ST, TANUNDA
BLUSH BEAUTY BOUTIQUE

GINGER & me Mindfulness Facial $70

Save $49

42 MURRAY ST, NURIOOTPA
0437 750 437
CAILES JEWELLERS

Spend $100
to receive 20% off*

*Excludes repairs. Not to be used in conjunction with any other offer. Floor stock only.

4A/39 MURRAY ST, NURIOOTPA
08 8562 2666
DAISY LOVES GEORGE

Spend $40.00 or more & receive a 20% discount voucher to use when purchasing a new season 2022 diary.*

*Plus the first 20 customers will receive an additional gift with purchase​

99 MURRAY ST, TANUNDA
08 7513 7750
KIDS UNITE

Spend $35 instore
& receive 10% off your purchase
26 MURRAY ST, ANGASTON
08 8564 3432
NURIOOTPA CHICKEN CENTRE

Family value deal*
only $36.95 save 15%

 *Whole chicken, medium chips, medium gravy, medium salad and a 1.25lt Coke variety soft drink.

57 MURRAY ST, NURIOOTPA
08 8562 3110
OFFICE NATIONAL BAROSSA

10% off any sale over $50 or more. FREE sample pack for the first 25 customers*

*Excludes sale items.

9 RAILWAY TCE, NURIOOTPA
08 8562 1200
ORCHARD LANE

Buy 2 products or more
& save 20%*

*Offer also valid in Barossa Homewares. Only while stock lasts, no customer orders and not in conjunction with any other offers. Some exclusions apply, please see in-store for details.

21 MURRAY ST, NURIOOTPA
08 8568 6021
ROD & SPUR

Buy 2 products or more
& save 20%*

*Offer also valid in Barossa Workwear. Only while stock lasts, no customer orders and not in conjunction with any other offers. Some exclusions apply, please see in-store for details.

21 MURRAY ST, NURIOOTPA
08 8568 6021
SPORTS POWER barossa

Buy 2 products or more
& save 20%*

*Offer also valid in Barossa Toyworld. Only while stock lasts, no customer orders and not in conjunction with any other offers. Some exclusions apply, please see in-store for details.

21 MURRAY ST, NURIOOTPA
08 8568 6028
SUNRISE BAKERY

Family Value Pack - $20.00
Contains 2 x plain cold c/w meat pies, 2 x traditional cold c/w pasties, 2 x traditional cold c/w sausage rolls and 1 x 6 pack lamingtons

*Personal shoppers only. Not to be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Murray St, Angaston
08 8564 2070
Moorundie St, Truro
08 8564 0456
Barossa Valley Way, Lyndoch
08 8524 4422
TANUNDA NEWSAGENCY

Receive 20% off Cards, Gifts & StationEry when you spend $30 or more instore*

*Excludes lotto, magazines, phone recharge, dry cleaning, newspapers and ink

SHOP 8-10, 121 Murray St, Tanunda
08 8563 2005
TIM SIV’S TERRYWHITE CHEMMART ANGASTON

20% discount on cosmetics & frangrances instore*

*Not available on sale items

44A MURRAY ST, ANGASTON
08 8564 2030
The Barossa Pharmacist
- Schiller & co

20% off
any retail purchase*

*Exclusions: prescriptions, scheduled items and sale items

10/1 Murray St, Nuriootpa
08 8562 1550
37 Murray St, Nuriootpa
08 8562 2193
VALLEY ENTERPRISES

Free delivery on landscape supply orders $200 & over*

*Offer valid on supplies available on premise at the time of promotion. Free delivery limited to Nuriootpa, Tanunda, Angaston & Greenock.

63 BASEDOW RD, TANUNDA
0499 449 151
WANERA WINE BAR

2 for 1 Breakfast Special*

*Second breakfast to be of equal or lesser value. Saturday and Sunday ONLY.
8am – 11am.

65 MURRAY ST, ANGASTON
08 8564 3275
WOHLERS HOMEWARES & FURNITURE

FREE S&P Wilde fragrance Gift Set, valued at $59.95 when you spend $100 or more in Homewares

*Free gift with $100 spend. Limited to 1 per person. T&Cs apply. Strictly while stocks last.

101 MURRAY ST, TANUNDA
08 8563 3494

terms & conditions

Shop Local Passports available only while stocks last. A total of 4,000 passport booklets are available.

To qualify for the $4000 prize draw, as part of the ‘Shop Local Passport Promotion’, a minimum of 5 separate offers must be redeemed from within the printed passport & have each offer validated in-store with an official ‘Shop Local’ stamp on each page as proof of purchase. 

Each voucher can only be redeemed once per passport. Some additional conditions apply. See individual offers as presented in the passport for individual details.

Completed passports must be received before the end of the promotion and placed within an offical entry box located at participating stores. Your passport must include your full name, email address & phone number to be considered a valid entry. Passports may also be picked up and entered into the draw at The Co-op Members Desk and The Leader newspaper office. Email addresses and phone numbers provided as part of this competition will not be used for any marketing purposes and will only used for the purpose of contacting a winning entrant.

All passports and associated contact details provided as part of the competition will be destroyed upon completion of the promotion.
One entry (passport) per person only. Competition is available to all public participants. Members associated with participating businesses, their staff and family members are ineligible to win the prize.

In the event of a National Emergency. 
In the event a South Australian or Australian Federal Government mandated lockdown be introduced during the promotional period (that effects the ability for competition entrants to visit participating business due to closure), the promotion will end on the day and time the lockdown/restrictions are introduced. All complete entries received up until this date/time will be considered valid and the final draw will be based on these entrants only.

Promotion begins 9am Wednesday, August 11 2021. 
Promotion ends 4pm Wednesday, September 15 2021. 

Offers within this passport only valid within the promotional period stated.

Winner contacted via phone/email & announced in the September 22 edition of The Leader. Winner will be required to provide a drivers licence or proof of identity to claim the prize.

