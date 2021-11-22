Shop the Barossa way

More than 16 participating Tanunda traders will keep their doors open late this Thursday to enable locals and visitors to stroll the main street and indulge in some Christmas retail therapy.

The Barossa Council has partnered with Tanunda Traders to host the Tanunda Christmas Shopping Night on November 25.

The Barossa Visitor Centre will host a special Barossa Made Christmas Twilight Market, featuring local handcrafted and artisan items, while main street traders will have a range of items, including wine, food, clothing, textiles, toys, homewares, giftware, jewellery, art and health and wellbeing products.

The Barossa Council manager tourism services, Ms Jo Seabrook, said she looks forward to seeing local businesses supported at this year’s event.

“Having already endured challenging times due to the effects of COVID, many businesses in Tanunda were delivered a further blow through the severe weather event in late October, which resulted in flash flooding and hail damage to many beloved local stores,” she said.

“Now more than ever we need the community to shop local, and really encourage South Australians from outside the region to make the trip to support our Tanunda traders and local craftspeople by finding something special for Christmas.

“We also want to encourage visitors to make the most of the event by enjoying a drink or meal at our many local eateries and wine bars.”

The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a family-friendly market atmosphere centred around the Tanunda Town Square, including live music and one-night-only shopping specials throughout the main street.

COVID-19 safety measures will continue to operate as per state guidelines at each of the stores and stall, with COVID-Safe check-in and mask wearing required.

