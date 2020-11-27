Shop small and local with Adornment Artisan Christmas Market online

The Barossa Council is proud to present the Barossa Regional Gallery’s Adornment Artisan Christmas Market re-imagined in 2020.

Normally a carefully curated gathering of over 50 artists and artisans, food and beverage stalls attract an array of visitors and locals alike and a popular element of the festive season in the Barossa Valley, the team at the Barossa Regional Gallery thought carefully about how they could bring this market to the community in 2020.

“Our experience guided us to carefully create a Market plan for 2020 which we hoped would mitigate the risks stallholders could face in the event of another Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent increase in restrictions on activity,” shared Kirsty Hage, Manager, Community and Culture, The Barossa Council.

“In order to bring the community a market as immune as possible to risk (or a market at all) and which would be adaptable and controlled within our CovidSafe plan, we re-imagined Adornment for 2020.”

This year the Adornment Artisan Christmas online ‘pop up’ Market is offering unique, high quality and, most importantly, hand-made products including jewellery, textiles, fashion, homewares, ceramics, and arts and crafts from South Australian makers.

These creative and skilful South Australian Artisans have been making unique, high quality products ready to fill their orders, and the Adornment team will take delivery direct from the Artistans and prepare the shopping orders ready for collection from November 28 onward.

The recent heightening Covid-19 related restrictions, combined with the forecasted sweltering heat and ongoing care for the Gallery’s volunteer base, many of whom are in the ‘high risk’ category has led The Barossa Council, in conference with the Gallery team, to adapt the offering and move to a ‘Plan B’ scenario.

“Our plan has always been that regardless of restrictions in place on November 28, our stallholders will hopefully still have the opportunity to make money as well as increase and fortify brand awareness for the future,” reflected Kirsty.

Adornment Artisan Christmas Market has been extended and will remain online for an additional week, to encourage further sales.

Collection is free from the Barossa Regional Gallery on or after November 28 by appointment and any time during open hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Kirsty emphasised, “We encourage the broader community to consider ‘shopping small’ this Christmas, support local makers and artists – there’s nothing better than a gift with a story and connection!

Shop online: www.barossagallery.com.au/adornment

To find out more contact the Barossa Regional Gallery on 8563 8340.