As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
Valley Locksmiths & Security started ten years ago, when an Adelaide businessman purchased the two divisions, and has since evolved and grown the company to what it is today.
We are now a small, yet strong team with a great wealth of knowledge and experience.
Locals have no doubt felt the effects of the last 12 difficult months which is still affecting many, and shopping local will help boost the sense of community and support to the region whilst helping those impacted the most get back to a sense of normality.
Valley Locksmiths & Security provide peace of mind in these uncertain times, for both businesses and residents, by protecting their assets, both big and small.
Valley Locksmiths & Security pride ourselves on the quality products and workmanship that goes into every job that we complete, as well as our friendly service and timely execution that is unparalleled.
As our business centres around security, a key factor of every-day life, we limited the services provided to those that were urgent or detrimental to the safety of the customer, but as there is limited need for physical interaction, we were able to continue providing our quality services to the community throughout 2020.
We have since maintained the understanding that a sense of security is paramount.
We offer workmanship and quality that cannot be matched in the region, and a wide range of products and services that allow us to tailor our work to your personal or business needs.
Due to the current global economy, it has become more difficult to get some certain quality products, but this is only minimally delaying our output.
We would like to thank our community’s understanding when a task must be delayed due to stock shortage.
Monday to Friday – 8:30am to 5:00pm
Shop 1, 1 First Street, Nuriootpa