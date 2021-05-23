As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
Valley Enterprises was launched in 2016 following a work and lifestyle change for me (Tyson Gordon).
Previously I had worked for over 10 years in a corporate business with lots of travel involved in my role.
Starting my own business was a way to spend more time with my family and create a local business and lifestyle I enjoy.
With a hole in the market for many of the products and services we now offer, it just made sense to launch our business in Tanunda.
I am the business owner and director, along with my wife, Nicole.
I look after the day to day operations working with customers and staff to make sure our products are quality and our services are always in demand.
Nicole is hands on with the business as Office Manager, handling all the important tasks and everything else in between.
Jemma Umlauf represents the wonderful smile that greets you in our store.
Whether its assisting customers with their enquiries, loading up fodder supplies from the storeroom or operating heavy machinery to load landscape supplies, Jemma is a jack of all trades.
Cooper Cannell, operates our Melbourne based horse transport, delivering race horses, private ponies and other horses across greater Victoria.
Trent Manning and Luke O’Neil represent the integral horse transport service here in South Australia.
Our family is proud to have started a new local business that has grown over the last 5 years and found its place within the community.
We are proud to offer services that the local community needs.
The money stays local and supports our local economy.
All the support we receive from the community goes a long way for our small family business.
It allows us to give back in many ways to support the community.
Through the diversity of products and services available all in the one location.
We offer rural supplies, security fencing and vineyard solutions, fodder and pet food, animal healthcare supplies, crop care, equine supplies, horse transportation and landscape supplies.
We pride ourselves on our strong customer service and the ability to offer true local value with pricing that is comparative to larger corporates and online sales.
We adjusted all of our delivery prices to assist the community when it was needed most.
That lower pricing has been maintained all the way through and continues today based on the positive feedback from the community.
We have also incorporated equine, saddlery, and tack supplies into the business.
Once again, there was a hole in the local market for these products and they go hand in hand with other products and services we offer.
Building relationships that last and being price competitive continues to assist in repeat customers.
Local customers are able to shop confidently with us on a regular basis, knowing we have their best interests in mind.
Being a self-funded, independent and family owned business means it’s vital we serve our customers to the best of our ability.
Customer service to us is paramount, and I believe one of the biggest reasons our customers continue to support us.
The challenge for us is to continue offering a competitive price on products to entice locals to continue to shop local.
We invest into our community through various projects and sporting clubs giving back where we can along the way.
We live local, we shop local, we support local and love the local life!
Monday – Friday – 8:00am – 5:00pm
Saturday – 8:00am – 1:00pm
Sundays – Closed
63 Basedow Road, Tanunda