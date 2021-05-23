Valley Enterprises was launched in 2016 following a work and lifestyle change for me (Tyson Gordon).

Previously I had worked for over 10 years in a corporate business with lots of travel involved in my role.

Starting my own business was a way to spend more time with my family and create a local business and lifestyle I enjoy.

With a hole in the market for many of the products and services we now offer, it just made sense to launch our business in Tanunda.

I am the business owner and director, along with my wife, Nicole.

I look after the day to day operations working with customers and staff to make sure our products are quality and our services are always in demand.

Nicole is hands on with the business as Office Manager, handling all the important tasks and everything else in between.

Jemma Umlauf represents the wonderful smile that greets you in our store.

Whether its assisting customers with their enquiries, loading up fodder supplies from the storeroom or operating heavy machinery to load landscape supplies, Jemma is a jack of all trades.

Cooper Cannell, operates our Melbourne based horse transport, delivering race horses, private ponies and other horses across greater Victoria.

Trent Manning and Luke O’Neil represent the integral horse transport service here in South Australia.

Our family is proud to have started a new local business that has grown over the last 5 years and found its place within the community.

We are proud to offer services that the local community needs.