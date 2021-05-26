As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
With two locations in Nuriootpa, we have an amazing group of staff who are dedicated to our communities’ health and wellbeing.
It is the interaction between our staff and the community that makes me most proud, the willingness to go the extra mile by the staff and the appreciation of the community for what we do.
We get to know and serve our customers and community in every stage of life from birth to end of life care, which means relationships are created that go beyond that of most businesses.
We also get to continue a legacy of the Pharmacists and assistants that have served this community with distinction over many years.
We have seen over the last year significant changes to our lives and this has caused changes to our regular habits.
Online shopping will continue to have a presence but it is important to ensure we can still all access high quality personalised service – the sort of thing you can’t get from a screen.
Shopping local means that we keep our local businesses strong, which not only creates employment but ensures our community will enjoy having these products and services provided locally into the future.
By having the two locations we are able to provide a broader range of products and services tailored to our community needs.
We employ over 30 people from our local community and we are locally owned and operated – this means that money spent with us continues to cycle through our community.
We provide support for the fundraising efforts of local community organisations as well as supporting other activities that promote health information in the community.
The pace of change is always a challenge, but a good one as technology and behaviours change it is important to evolve to meet our customers’ needs while
maintaining the quality of service that we have always prided ourselves on.
Our pharmacies and our staff pride ourselves on helping our community to maintain good health.
We have a team of pharmacists ready to provide advice and a range of services to ensure our communities’ needs are met.
The variety of services we provide is growing and changing to meet community needs:
Our main street site specialises in aged care and palliative services, medication organisers, homyped shoes, home health aids and
is soon to introduce Sleep Apnoea services.
In the mall, we provide vaccinations, blood pressure monitoring and medication reviews. Not to mention the
wide variety of products from health to beauty and wellbeing we stock.
Whilst our offering did change slightly in 2020, our business is constantly evolving and changing to meet community needs.
As such we are making some changes in the second half of this year to continue this evolution be more tailored to the needs of our local community.
Watch this space!
The Pharmacy landscape has had some massive changes over the last year, in particular e-prescriptions is something
that will continue to grow and having the tools to assist our customers with these changes is important to us.
One of our most important is our Price Match Guarantee.
We believe that just because we live in a regional location doesn’t mean we should get less value for our health.
As such we back our pricing in and if our customers have seen or find something cheaper we will match it.
We have a rewards programme, but will also be looking to add to this offering with the changes that are coming later in the year.
Monday – Friday
8:30am – 5pm
Barossa
10/1 Murray Street, Nuriootpa
Nuriootpa
37 Murray Street, Nuriootpa