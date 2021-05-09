shop local at SP Windows & Doors

SP Windows and Doors has been established in the Valley since 2013.

Prior to that, Shaun worked as a sub contractor to a window company for many many years.

Windows and Doors is his passion.

He knows the industry like the back of his hand and if he can’t find a solution to assist you no one can!

We are a family run business. Shaun runs the day to day workings of the business and Letisha Bremner looks after the bookwork, marketing and the behind scenes things that you don’t see.

We have 2 sons and cannot believe how lucky we are to be living and working in this beautiful part of the world.

As it stands we employ 5 very skilled and talented employees, all of whom are local to the area.

It is not lost on us that we must continue to provide the very best of service as well as products, never losing focus of our goal to offer it at an affordable price.