Juncken Builders was established in 1895 and employed many locals.
In 2016 we purchased the Building and Joinery business and now have just celebrated 5 years of ownership.
We currently employ 21 staff within the Building and Joinery and are proud to be a local business.
I am proud of all of the employees in their commitment and dedication to the business and continuing to uphold the reputation that we have in the Barossa as a local business.
With the current climate and the changes to everyone’s lifestyle I believe it is extremely important that we all support local businesses in the Barossa and in turn we hope that locals continue to support us.
We benefit the community through sponsorship of many local sporting clubs here in the Barossa.
We also support many of the local schools by providing work experience for students.
We purchase many of our materials both in the building and joinery through the local hardware store in which helps the growth and employment opportunities in the Valley.
We pride ourselves on quality, precision and service both within building and joinery.
We strive to be competitive in today’s market and aim to offer a service that people can utilise time and time again.
Our business continued through the Covid period and had become extremely busy in both the building and joinery.
At the height of Covid we had to complete testing stations fitouts for hospitals and medical centres to combat for the influx of people getting tested.
All of this has definitely slowed down but we still continue to remain busy.
We have many repeat customers that continually support us in both sides of the business.
Our joinery is one of a few that still produces custom made doors and windows here in the Valley and this is something that we pride ourselves with and will continue to grow in the future .
This would have to definitely be shortage of materials for both the building and joinery.
Longer lead times and delivery times that in turn affect the overall completion of jobs. We all have to be patient and hopefully some normality will return in the near future.
Juncken Builders: Mon – Fri, 8am – 5pm
Juncken Joinery: Mon – Fri, 7.30am – 4.30pm
4 Kalimna Road, Nuriootpa