As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.

Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,

With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..

Juncken Builders & Joinery

>> Juncken Builders and Joinery owners, Tracey and Jason Billing.

Tell us the story of your business?

Who are the people behind your business, what makes you proud to be a business owner?

Juncken Builders was established in 1895 and employed many locals.

In 2016 we purchased the Building and Joinery business and now have just celebrated 5 years of ownership.

We currently employ 21 staff within the Building and Joinery and are proud to be a local business.

I am proud of all of the employees in their commitment and dedication to the business and continuing to uphold the reputation that we have in the Barossa as a local business.

In your opinion, why is it important now more than ever for locals to shop in the Barossa?

With the current climate and the changes to everyone’s lifestyle I believe it is extremely important that we all support local businesses in the Barossa and in turn we hope that locals continue to support us.

How does your business benefit the community?

We benefit the community through sponsorship of many local sporting clubs here in the Barossa.

We also support many of the local schools by providing work experience for students.

We purchase many of our materials both in the building and joinery through the local hardware store in which helps the growth and employment opportunities in the Valley.

What do you pride yourself on?

What separates your business from all of the others?

We pride ourselves on quality, precision and service both within building and joinery.

We strive to be competitive in today’s market and aim to offer a service that people can utilise time and time again.

Most businesses adjusted their offering in 2020. Have you maintained these changes to your business?

Our business continued through the Covid period and had become extremely busy in both the building and joinery.

At the height of Covid we had to complete testing stations fitouts for hospitals and medical centres to combat for the influx of people getting tested.

All of this has definitely slowed down but we still continue to remain busy.

What services do you offer to encourage customer loyalty?

We have many repeat customers that continually support us in both sides of the business.

Our joinery is one of a few that still produces custom made doors and windows here in the Valley and this is something that we pride ourselves with and will continue to grow in the future .

What is the single biggest challenge that your business faces today?

This would have to definitely be shortage of materials for both the building and joinery.

Longer lead times and delivery times that in turn affect the overall completion of jobs. We all have to be patient and hopefully some normality will return in the near future.

