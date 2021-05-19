As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
I work mainly on my own but do employ locals when required.
My workrooms, contractors and suppliers are mostly local and Australian Made where possible.
I enjoy working in the Barossa and am proud to be part of this lovely community.
To support us who provide employment for our community now and for generations to come.
Convenience of a local service so they don’t have to leave the Barossa.
I pride myself on professional advice and quality products.
I offer a wide range of curtain and blinds fabrics, the largest showroom in the area and bring samples to your home.
No, I have been very busy so no changes
have been required besides the regulations for Covid.
I often give complimentary cushions or accessories to complete the presentation of the room.
Online shopping.
The disadvantage is that you can’t see the fabrics generally and they are usually lesser quality and not made to measure and installed by professionals.
Monday – Friday 9am – 5pm
Saturday 9am – 12pm
Sunday Closed
13 Tanunda Road, Nuriootpa