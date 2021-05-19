Wednesday, May 19, 2021

As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.

Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,

With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..

defined interiors

>> Sharon Brighurst of Defined Interiors

Tell us the story of your business?

Who are the people behind your business, what makes you proud to be a business owner?

I work mainly on my own but do employ locals when required.

My workrooms, contractors and suppliers are mostly local and Australian Made where possible.

I enjoy working in the Barossa and am proud to be part of this lovely community.

In your opinion, why is it important now more than ever for locals to shop in the Barossa?

To support us who provide employment for our community now and for generations to come.

How does your business benefit the community?

Convenience of a local service so they don’t have to leave the Barossa.

What do you pride yourself on?

What separates your business from all of the others?

I pride myself on professional advice and quality products.

I offer a wide range of curtain and blinds fabrics, the largest showroom in the area and bring samples to your home.

Most businesses adjusted their offering in 2020. Have you maintained these changes to your business?

No, I have been very busy so no changes
have been required besides the regulations for Covid.

What services do you offer to encourage customer loyalty?

I often give complimentary cushions or accessories to complete the presentation of the room.

What is the single biggest challenge that your business faces today?

Online shopping.

The disadvantage is that you can’t see the fabrics generally and they are usually lesser quality and not made to measure and installed by professionals.

contact details

phone

0409 671 653

open

Monday – Friday 9am – 5pm

Saturday 9am – 12pm

Sunday Closed

Address

13 Tanunda Road, Nuriootpa

web

www.definedinteriors.com.au

