As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.

Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,

With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..

Barossa Valley Hire

>> The next generation, Blake and Travis Burton.

Tell us the story of your business?

Who are the people behind your business, what makes you proud to be a business owner?

We are a one stop shop when it comes to equipment hire.

Our business provides general equipment hire for the home handy person or contractors.

We have an access hire branch for scissor lifts through to 60ft knock booms and trailer mounted cherry pickers.

Furthermore  we also have an event and party hire business which can cater for the small back yard function to your large corporations show.

Our 27th year in business was celebrated February 1, 2021.

In your opinion, why is it important now more than ever for locals to shop in the Barossa?

By shopping locally dealing with locally owned and operated businesses you are guaranteed your dollar spent stays locally.

We employ 16 locals who all shop locally.

How does your business benefit the community?

We pride ourselves in supporting the local community as much as possible.

Our sponsorship includes local football teams, cricket teams, lawn bowls. Local Lions and Town bands, Barossa Valley Hot Rodders, Barossa Swimming Club just to name a few.

What do you pride yourself on?

What separates your business from all of the others?

We pride ourselves on being a family business who treats all their customers as one of the family.

The business is open 7 days a week and has a 24 hour phone to support so customers can be reassured we are always there to help.

Most businesses adjusted their offering in 2020. Have you maintained these changes to your business?

What services do you offer to encourage customer loyalty?

Apart from equipment hire we also have a sand and metal businesses which supplies concrete mesh and rods.

We also have paving sand, plaster sand, brickie sand, concrete gravel mix. Plus all your bags of cement.

What is the single biggest challenge that your business faces today?

Finding new staff, and succession planning for the future sustainability of our family business.

contact details

phone

08 8562 3399

open

Currently 6 Days a week

Monday7am–5pm
Tuesday7am–5pm
Wednesday7am–5pm
Thursday7am–5pm
Friday7am–5pm
Saturday7am–4pm
SundayClosed

Address

59 Tanunda Road, Nuriootpa

web

www.barossavalleyhire.com.au

