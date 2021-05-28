As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
We are a one stop shop when it comes to equipment hire.
Our business provides general equipment hire for the home handy person or contractors.
We have an access hire branch for scissor lifts through to 60ft knock booms and trailer mounted cherry pickers.
Furthermore we also have an event and party hire business which can cater for the small back yard function to your large corporations show.
Our 27th year in business was celebrated February 1, 2021.
By shopping locally dealing with locally owned and operated businesses you are guaranteed your dollar spent stays locally.
We employ 16 locals who all shop locally.
We pride ourselves in supporting the local community as much as possible.
Our sponsorship includes local football teams, cricket teams, lawn bowls. Local Lions and Town bands, Barossa Valley Hot Rodders, Barossa Swimming Club just to name a few.
We pride ourselves on being a family business who treats all their customers as one of the family.
The business is open 7 days a week and has a 24 hour phone to support so customers can be reassured we are always there to help.
Apart from equipment hire we also have a sand and metal businesses which supplies concrete mesh and rods.
We also have paving sand, plaster sand, brickie sand, concrete gravel mix. Plus all your bags of cement.
Finding new staff, and succession planning for the future sustainability of our family business.
Currently 6 Days a week
|Monday
|7am–5pm
|Tuesday
|7am–5pm
|Wednesday
|7am–5pm
|Thursday
|7am–5pm
|Friday
|7am–5pm
|Saturday
|7am–4pm
|Sunday
|Closed
59 Tanunda Road, Nuriootpa