All you need to do is pick up a passport from one of the participating stores or The Leader office in Angaston, and start taking advantage of the fantastic deals on offer on each page.

Each time you redeem a deal, you get your passport stamped.

Just five stamps will qualify you for an entry into the draw to win $4,000.

“Off the back of the recent statewide lockdown, I can’t think of a better time for locals to get involved and support our local economy,” said Jordan Stollznow, Manager of Special Publications at The Leader.

“From retail, giftware and clothing, takeaway and food offers, landscape supplies and leisure, plus many more options, there is literally an offer to suit everyone.

“There is a broad range of discounted offers available within the passport. We encourage you to use as many as you can and continue to support the local businesses involved.”

Only 4,000 passports are available, so don’t delay in seeking one out come August 11, when the promotion officially gets underway.

You’ll have until September 15 to undertake your exhilarating trip around the Barossa, all whilst sampling delicious food, dressing to impress, purchasing quality goods and experiencing some of the best customer service in the state.

There’s a reason the Barossa is a premier tourist destination.

It’s about time the locals got in on some of the action.

And you never know, come September 22, you may just pocket $4,000 for that actual overseas holiday you’ve been dreaming of.

Right, got everything?

Flight Shop Local 2021 is ready for boarding.

Let’s go.