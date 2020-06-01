Shearing marathon’s $20,000 boost for Beyond Blue

Eudunda shearer, Mark Steinborner has exceeded expectations, raising $20,000 for Beyond Blue.

A 24 hour shearing competition at the Angaston Show helped Mark to pave the way for the task, which was topped up by Elders Roseworthy last month.

Mark had set a target of $12,000 which would result in reaching $100,000 raised for various charities over more than a decade.

Mark has been shearing for 30 years and combining this with raising money for charity is something he enjoys doing.

“It’s just something that’s in ya,” said Mark.

“Either you love it or you hate it and it’s one of those things and then you can help people out shearing as well.”

His quest to combine his profession into a fundraising challenge started in 2008, when back to back he raised money for the World’s Greatest Shave.

“I thought it may be some way I could shear sheep and help people and kids,” said Mark.

Since that debut, Mark then picked up the clippers to raise funds for Make a Wish.

“It’s just organising a team and the sheep and everyone else gets their stuff together and helps with auction items,” said Mark.

“They were pretty good sheep but it was tough shearing wise,” said Mark.

Mark said it wasn’t until they got into the event at Angaston that it was further realised the importance of supporting Beyond Blue.

An online auction brought strong interest from interstate which came as a surprise to Mark and the team.

“All of these events are not about me… it’s about the charity and the people and helping out the kids as well,” said Mark.

The success has encouraged the long time shearer to go for one “last hurrah”, setting his sights on raising funds for Little Heroes at next year’s Royal Adelaide Show.