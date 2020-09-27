She Is Pop Up Gallery receives SALA award

It was a bittersweet moment for the She Is artist collective last week, as they handed in their key to the former National Australia Bank building in Nuriootpa, only a couple of days before being announced as winners of SALA Festival’s Hither & Yon Venue Award for their 100 Barossa Artists exhibition.

The collective have had residence in the building for just over one year courtesy of The Barossa Co-op, and during that time have delivered art led initiatives to an audience of over 10,000 people.

“100 Barossa Artists was one of eight projects in the last 12 months,” said artist, Renee De Saxe.

“It’s extremely obvious that a space is required for artists to meet up and collaborate and contribute, especially young people.”

More than 2,000 people attended the 100 Barossa Artists exhibition during SALA, with 122 artists participating, as well as 277 ELC/kindergarten children and 14 digital artists.

The Hither & Yon Award recognises those who have exceeded expectations in supporting artists exhibiting during the festival.

“The whole process was rewarding and it was so nice to have that recognition,” said Renee.

The collective are already working on a number of new projects.