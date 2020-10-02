Shaping the valley for the future

Amongst church spires and vineyards, the passion for quality education has been instilled in the hearts and minds of generations before us.

In fact, the history of Lutheran education in the Barossa Valley begins over 175 years ago in the 1840’s when Pastor A. Kavel and his flock of German immigrants arrived and founded Bethany at the foot of the Barossa Ranges and in turn Langmeil on the banks of the North Para.

“Almost as soon as they had their church they had beside it a school.” (Pastor C. Zanker, 1963).

‘Langmeil Schule’ as Tanunda Lutheran School was known in 1845, was the first step an unending pursuit of an education which brings something extra to the ordinary.

The teacher’s residence and school, with its quaint straw roof, remained a landmark in the town for some time with a new classroom built from ironstone from Schubert’s quarry in 1865.

A photograph from the early 1880’s of Teacher A. Geyer in front of the school with his pupils leaves a trail of evidence to the generations of families who have made their mark on the Barossa Valley as we know it today. The students on the roll in December, 1881 were: John Auricht, Gustav Hanisch, Fritz Wallent, Wilhelm Heine, Hermann Schmidt, John Till, Theodor Geyer, Otto Werner, Willy Hamdorf, Hermann Heuckel, August Heine, Peter Heuckel, Christian Zilm, Heinrich Graue, Theodor Auricht, Theodor Reusch, Hermann Traeger, Anna Wallent, Elise Geyer, Theresa Schmidt, Louise Hamdorf, Elisabeth Heuckel, Anna Irrgang, Emma Auricht, Anna Till, Julie Posselt, Anna Kaesler, Helene Fiedler, Louise Fiedler, Elisabeth Wallent, Emilie Engelhardt, Louise Wilksch, Elisabeth Hanisch, Bertha Lindner, Maria Kaesler, Louise Engelhardt, Anna Werner, Elisabeth Traeger, Hermine Schubert, Minna Klingebiel, Hermine Heine, Emma Graue, Lydia Auricht and Mathilda Magen.

This new classroom, which still stands today, is now known as the Kavel Room (named after the first teacher, Ferdinand Kavel) and has played host to many significant events which have shaped Lutheran education as children know it today, including the formation of the Lutheran School’s Association.

According to records, the most children to attend school in the Kavel Room was in 1874 when 96 children were enrolled at Langmeil Schule.

This stong community of pioneers and the families who followed laid down the strong cultural and physical foundations of the Barossa Valley to shape it as we know it today.

Where would we be without our churches and organs, German traditions, builders, engineers, printers, teachers, bakers, butchers, wine makers… and so much more?

In 1985, as the Barossa celebrated 140 years of Lutheran education, courage and faith guided the opening of ‘Faith Lutheran Secondary School’.

Passionate educators and a supportive community enabled the high school to thrive and quickly grow from the inaugural class of 26 students, to over 600.

The third oldest Lutheran School in Australia still in operation, in 2018 Tanunda Lutheran School and Faith Lutheran College amalgamated to become the first ELC to Year 12 school in the region – welcoming their youngest three year olds and continuing to nurture, care and develop each individual as they journey through to Year 12 and the world beyond.

Acknowledging the collective wisdom of those who went before them and living out the values laid down in earlier times that are still very relevant today is a part of what shapes the ELC – 12 College into what it is today.

Whilst the landscape has changed, and education has evolved, the College keeps its vision in sight: ‘To inspire and equip every student to discover, develop and use their gifts, embrace life’s challenges and follow Christ.’

Across two campuses, education from age three to young adults is viewed as a wonderful journey deserving of a unique approach where students come first.

There is no doubt that the future of the Barossa Valley, in the custodianship of the children educated here, is in safe hands.