Seppeltsfield winery identified as exposure site

It has been revealed that Seppeltsfield winery has been linked to one of the most recent cases of COVID-19.

It has been listed as a Tier 1 exposure site on the SA Health website.

Anyone who was at the site on Monday July 19 between 8.45 a.m. and 6 p.m. should immediately get tested for COVID-19 and quarantine with their household for 14 days.

The public toilet at the Barossa Valley Visitor Centre, Tanunda has been listed as a Tier 4 exposure site. People who were there between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m on Tuesday July 20 should monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.