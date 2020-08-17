Seppeltsfield Road community goes local

The Seppeltsfield Road community is re-wilding and really stepping up to make the region more biodiverse as well as visitor-friendly, thanks in part to the dynamic efforts of the local Seppeltsfield Rd Biodiversity Group (SRBG).

Over twenty local landowners helped out in socially distanced small groups at a recent community planting day, putting in approximately 300 local Barossa plants.

Designed to make a statement and honour the local sense of place, the formally designed plantings are changing the face of the Seppeltsfield Road Information Bay precinct, and preparatory earthworks by Light Regional Council have aroused great interest in the high-profile corner site.

SRBG member Mr Evan Gobell said, “This is about promoting biodiversity and our commitment to do positive things for the environment in our community.

“Planting the Stonewell Road/Seppeltsfield corner site is a milestone for our group as it symbolises the group’s first major on-ground achievement, and how we have overcome obstacles and worked as a community to make this happen.”

Planning for the project encountered some challenges as the implications of COVID-19 swept across Australia – however the group continued to meet and plan virtually via Zoom.

The planting day was a time of celebration at being able to realise the vision, despite adverse circumstances.

SRBG facilitator Ms Cathy Wills said, “This project would not have been possible without the excellent support from Mr Andrew Philpott and the team at Light Regional Council, who have provided extensive site preparation and heavy earthworks.

“We are extremely grateful to Chris Hall from the Northern and Yorke Landscape Board for providing technical support and formally designing the gardens, which contain iconic local species such as Native Apricot, Sennas, Christmas Bush and Yaccas to name just a few, and to Liz Ninnes for providing support to our volunteer group.

“Local group members have also donated their own time and money to complete the project.”

The SRBG is looking ahead to a full programme of field trips, educational workshops and inter-region visits, and already has plans for further stage 2 and 3 plantings on site.