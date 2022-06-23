Senior Citizen’s Club celebrates 53 years

Kapunda Senior Citizens Club celebrated a well-needed expansion of their centre, holding a ribbon-cutting event to commemorate the renovations and the milestone of 53 years.

The club has received a new kitchen, a transformed store room, a new foyer and a more practical toilet block to keep members out of the weather.

This overdue celebration comes after COVID-19 postponed the club’s previously planned gatherings to mark the renovation, but couldn’t have come at a better time with their 53rd anniversary coinciding with the event.

Club President, Janet Will, shared this endeavour with all members asking for a new toilet block, which evolved into a new extension of the building.

“It all started with wanting to renovate old toilets that were out in the weather after money became available through Government grants in 2019,” Janet said.

“As the plan kept growing, we were surprised with the enormity of such a plan, but are thankful for the funding from both the Federal Government and the Light Regional Council.”

Property and Facilities Manager at Light Regional Council, Ms Megan Renzella, said this was one of the most challenging but rewarding projects she had been a part of, as Kapunda Senior Citizens Club is such a wonderful community.

“This project was challenging because it’s an old building and with so many people involved, it’s hard to keep up with everyone’s different viewpoints,” Megan shared.

With Government grants equalling $200,000, Light Regional Council and Megan, evaluated the project and knew more than the toilet block had to be renovated.

“They asked for the toilets but they didn’t ask for anything else, so we evaluated and knew they deserved more,” said Megan.

Light Regional Council put in approximately $100,000 more toward the project over time to assist with the building extension.

With six other Senior Citizen Clubs being closed in the state over the years, Janet and the club are grateful to still be up and running successfully, with members increasing from 19 in 2019 to over 85 in 2022.