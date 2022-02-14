Seek advice this Heart Awareness Month

As February marks Heart Awareness Month, a local doctor is encouraging residents to undergo a heart health check.

Dr Sonia Malone, of Tanunda Medical Centre is using this month to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease and heart research, and hopes to see locals do the same.

“It’s important people come and have a heart health check because much of heart disease can be preventative,” she said.

“There is lots a patient and GP can do to prevent it and reduce the risk, so I encourage people to come in for a full risk assessment.”

Dr Malone said symptoms present differently in men and women.

“The classic thing people might’ve heard is the central chest pain, like an elephant is sitting on your chest,” she said.

“Some may experience pain in the left arm, chin and jaw, shortness of breath and faint.

“These symptoms are actually the most classic ones presented in men, but females present quite differently.

“Women can get pain between the shoulder blades, jaw pain, nausea, sweats or have shortness of breath.

“They could pass out without experiencing any chest pain at all.

“Unfortunately, as a result, a lot of women who particularly present with chest pain aren’t thought to have heart disease because they don’t present like we are taught and thought to.

“Hopefully with increasing research, we will learn more about those different presentations in heart disease.

“Women in particular need to be more aware to look out for those symptoms.”

Dr Malone said a lot of heart disease can be prevented by a healthy lifestyle.

“It’s important to chat to a GP about dietry and exercise recommendations, getting blood pressure, cholesteral and diabetes checks,” she said.

“It’s also important to limit alcohol to two standard drinks a day and a maximum of eight a week, maintain a healthy weight and to not smoke.”

Dr Malone asks people with any concerns to contact a GP and seek further help from the Heart Foundation website.