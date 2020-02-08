School sweethearts to celebrate

Valentine’s Day will be extra special for Tanunda couple, Emma Graves and Ryan Watson with the recently engaged couple expecting their first child.

The couple have been together for nearly eight years, starting their romance as high school sweethearts while attending Faith Lutheran College, Tanunda.

Ryan, 25 said the relationship with Emma, 23 was very much a high school romance.

They had never lived together before until they purchased their Tanunda home in January, 2018 and embarked on the challenge of renovating the 1960’s house.

Ryan, an electrician, said there was a few disagreements when it came to renovating but Emma, who runs her own beauty business, was quick to add “but I won”.

“That’s why it looks so good,” said Ryan.

“We both lived at our parent’s house and we renovated this before we moved in together.”

Buying their own home also brought with it their first pet, golden retriever, Toby with the family of three soon to be four.

And while they have many great memories spent between family holiday homes at Port Vincent and Morgan and trips to the snow and Sydney, it was their latest venture to Port Vincent they will cherish most when Ryan asked Emma to marry him.

During the Christmas shopping period, the duo were in Rundle Mall when Ryan cheekily said to Emma she could try on some rings at a jewellers.

“I didn’t think Ryan would buy it for me,” said Emma.

But to his credit he did, ringing the next day to put the new found piece of jewellery on hold.

“I had been thinking about (the proposal) for ages and where there was a good place that we love and I knew we would be at Port Vincent over Christmas,” said Ryan.

The couple went on their morning walk, early, and ventured over the cliffs at Port Vincent.

“Emma was taking photos of the view and I was sitting there stressing…I got down on one knee and said, will you marry me,” said Ryan.

“I was surprised, excited and emotional,” added Emma.

They took in the moment before heading back to celebrate with family and will look to plan a Barossa wedding next year.

While they will celebrate Valentine’s Day, Emma thinks with a dinner out somewhere nice, they will remain focused on the upcoming birth of their first child in June.

“We are so excited and it is a big life change,” said Ryan.