Scarecrow season has arrived

Scarecrows have started to spring up across the region, signalling the arrival of the Barossa Vintage Festival.
For schools, families, businesses and community groups, there’s been many late nights and early mornings spent planning, creating and putting the finishing touches on their scarecrows ahead of the hotly contested Barossa Scarecrow competition!
An iconic part of the Barossa Vintage Festival since 1995 the scarecrows are a welcome arrival across the Barossa, adorning vineyards, shop fronts, businesses, schools and sparking intrigue and interest from the community and visitors ahead of the Festival itself (April 14-18).
Festival Director, Jenny O’Brien said the response to this year’s Barossa Scarecrow Trail has been ‘absolutely overwhelming” with 185 scarecrows registered; a significant increase from the 2019 Festival.
“We put the call out to the community urging them to get behind this program which is an absolute highlight of the Vintage Festival and they responded”, said Jenny.
“The Scarecrow Trail is iconic to the Barossa and the Barossa Vintage Festival. It’s an incredibly fun, engaging way for people to feel part of the Festival and to create some excitement and atmosphere in the lead up the five-day event.”
“And judging by the names of some of the scarecrow registrations I think the community can be assured there’s going to be some whacky and incredibly creative scarecrows this year.”
While the Barossa Scarecrow trail and competition is designed to encourage people to be part of the Festival, the competition and the stakes are high too with prizes for the following areas:
“We’re encouraging people to make a day of it. Grab a copy of the map, or follow the trail online, jump in the car with the family and spend the day following the trail admiring the outstanding creations of the community …. And don’t forget to vote for your favourite scarecrow….this will be pretty tough this year,” said Jenny.
From March 28, pick up a copy of the Scarecrow Trail map from the Barossa Visitor Centre or online via this link and vote for your favourite scarecrow. Voting closes Friday, April 16 with the winners announced at Get Back on Track in Angaston on Sunday, April 18.
The Barossa Scarecrows are proudly supported by Homburg Real Estate, The Leader Newspaper and Tourism Barossa.
For more information please contact Taryn Wills 0408 477 584 or Jenny O’Brien 0428 031 444.
South Australian Tourism Commission (Government of South Australia)
Barossa Grape and Wine Association