Scarecrow season has arrived

Scarecrows have started to spring up across the region, signalling the arrival of the Barossa Vintage Festival.

For schools, families, businesses and community groups, there’s been many late nights and early mornings spent planning, creating and putting the finishing touches on their scarecrows ahead of the hotly contested Barossa Scarecrow competition!

An iconic part of the Barossa Vintage Festival since 1995 the scarecrows are a welcome arrival across the Barossa, adorning vineyards, shop fronts, businesses, schools and sparking intrigue and interest from the community and visitors ahead of the Festival itself (April 14-18).

Festival Director, Jenny O’Brien said the response to this year’s Barossa Scarecrow Trail has been ‘absolutely overwhelming” with 185 scarecrows registered; a significant increase from the 2019 Festival.