SA’s lockdown to end Saturday

South Australia’s strict six day “circuit breaker” lockdown will be lifted three days early, ending on Saturday at 11.59 p.m, Premier Steven Marshall has announced today.

It has been revealed that SA Health contact tracers were lied to by a virus patient as to his connection with the Woodville Pizza Bar, which triggered the statewide lockdown.

The man initially told contact tracers he had bought a pizza from the shop, when in fact he was an employee, meaning his exposure to the virus was through an infected colleague and far more substantial than a single pizza pick up.

“I will not let the disgraceful conduct of a single individual to keep South Australia in these circuit breaker conditions one day longer than what is necessary,” said Premier Marshall.

“Effective immediately exercise in family groups is now permitted. Effective as of midnight on Saturday the stay at home order will be repealed. They will be replaced by new orders…

“To say that I am fuming about the actions of this individual is an absolute understatement. The selfish actions of this individual have put our whole state in a very difficult situation. His actions have affected businesses, individuals, family groups and is completely and utterly unacceptable.”

South Australia recorded 3 new coronavirus cases today, all of whom are linked to the cluster and already in quarantine. The Parafield cluster now stands at 25 confirmed cases.

More than 14,400 tests were performed across the state yesterday.

“We can take our finger off the pause button and start to get back to normality,” said SA’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Nicola Spurrier at today’s press conference.

“But we’re not out to the woods yet, we still have a significant number of close contacts and contacts of close contacts because we are doing that double ring fencing or sandbagging around everybody who is a case.”

SAPOL have released the following information in regards to updated restrictions:

As of 12 p.m. today, Friday November 20 exercise outside of your home with members of your household is permitted.

Masks are not mandatory but are encouraged.

Schools will re-open on Monday, November 23.

As of 12:01 a.m. on Sunday November 22 (Midnight Saturday) we will revert back to similar restrictions that were in place on Monday, November 16 2020. This includes:

1 person per 4 square metres will apply.

No dancing or vertical consumption.

Updated gathering provision numbers being:

Onsite purchase and consumption of food and beverages: 100 people maximum and no more than 10 people at each table.

Funerals 50 people maximum

Weddings 150 people maximum and registration of all guests with SA Health

Religious ceremonies (not including a wedding or funeral) 100 people maximum

Private gatherings 50 people maximum

Private residence 10 people per house (unless more than 10 people permanently reside at the residence)

All food and beverages will need to be consumed while seated.

Personal care workers will need to wear masks.

Gyms are permitted to reopen.

SAPOL will continue to review all Directions with the aim to open the borders to Victoria on December 1 as originally planned and further open the state by reducing restrictions.