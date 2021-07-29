SA records a second ‘donut day’

SA has recorded a second day in a row of zero COVID-19 cases associated with the Modbury cluster.

Premier Steven Marshall said he was pleased to see very high test results being returned, with 16,057 tests performed statewide yesterday.

“What this says to me is the people of South Australia do not want to go into an extended lockdown,” he said.

It comes as South Australians begin their first day out of lockdown, with tough restrictions such as mask wearing remaining in place.

Masks are mandatory in shared indoor public spaces, passenger transport services, health care services, high risk settings and personal care services.

They are required in schools from year 8 and upwards, and strongly recommended in workplaces and universities.

The new restrictions will remain in place for at least the next seven days.

“It’s something that will have to become a new normal for the foreseeable future,” Premier Marshall said of mask wearing.

Chief Public Health Officer Professor Nicola Spurrier said there are still 80 exposure sites listed on the SA Health website, and stressed how important it was for the approximately 5,000 people still in directed quarantine remain there for the full 14 days.

She also mentioned that there had been a series of hoax text messages sent out posing as SA Health recently, and stated that SA Health would never send a text requesting a person to call a particular phone number. She said anyone with any doubts about a text message they have received should phone SA Health directly.