SA Power Networks depot on schedule

The new SA Power Networks depot on Crennis Mines Road, Angaston is on track to be completed by August 2020, according to Mr Paul Roberts, Manager Corporate Affairs.

Construction began on the $6 million development in January, and will serve as a direct replacement for the Nuriootpa Depot.

“Our existing Nuriootpa Depot has well and truly outgrown its size and location and is now surrounded by residential development on all sides,” said Mr Roberts.

- Advertisement -

“A great deal of time and research was undertaken to find a suitable site location for the depot with numerous options and parameters considered including land use in the surrounding area, size of the depot, efficiencies in travel, response times and future expansion.”

Mr Roberts said there had been a strong focus on sustainability and technology throughout the design process of the new facility.

Features include large rainwater tanks, electric vehicle charging station, permeable pavements, 100kW solar system and the latest security and monitoring features.

“Thought has not only gone into sustainability factors, but we also considered operational and safety features that aim to reduce light and heavy vehicle interactions and reduce noise to neighbouring properties, amongst other features,” said Mr Roberts.

“We think this is a great regional investment and a statement of commitment to the local community.”

A number of local contractors have been engaged on the works.

Once complete, the facility will be the Barossa Valley base for about 30 personnel.