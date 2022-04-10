Running out of Kanga-room

Barossa Wildlife Rescue is running out of room and founder, Rose Brooks is desperate for a solution.

The registered wildlife carer of 36 years has been looking after animals at her Lyndoch house for the past 23 and is trying to find between 5 and 20 acres of land in the Barossa for the growing population of hand-raised kangaroos that call her property home.

“I run it out of my backyard and we’ve run out of room!” Rose told The Leader.

“What I would like is to get some spare land around the place to turn into a wildlife sanctuary and make it into a community effort.

“The Department of Environment and Water policy states that once we’ve hand raised these kangaroos that have come in, they are not to be released. They have to be put somewhere where they can be fenced in and kept safe.”

Rose has approached The Barossa Council who are “sympathetic” to her situation.

Mayor Bim Lange said he has tried to source an allocation of crown land in a suitable location for Rose and acknowledged that a wildlife sanctuary could also provide a potential tourism attraction for the region.

“I gave Rose and her group the opportunity to address a Council workshop,” Mayor Lange said.

“At the conclusion, I undertook to lobby where I could to try and get some crown land set aside with a view of establishing a refuge area for Rose and her volunteers to manage those animals. Unfortunately, that has been unsuccessful.

“Council is supportive, but we don’t have any land available to set up anything to that extent.”

Whilst that avenue has been closed, Rose is adamant a solution can be found.

“That’s why I’m looking for someone who could either donate land or we could subdivide their property. Even if we can buy something within our limits, that would be great,” Rose said.

“I’m 63 years old and it’s all been run through my home. It would be nice to have my house back before I go into a retirement village…I just need some more r

oom!”

Rose estimates at least 60 students of various ages have volunteered over the years at Barossa Wildlife Rescue and the experience has proven valuable.

Some volunteers have gone on to further studies in conservation or animal behaviour, whilst others have pursued careers in vet nursing.

“There is a lot of learning, teaching and knowledge being passed down to the young people,” Rose said.

“We’ve had some good outcomes. I just want this to be continued on as a bit of a legacy for me because I’m not going to be around forever.”