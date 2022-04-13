Round we go

After numerous near-death experiences for motorists at the notorious Greenock, Samuel and Moppa Roads’ intersection in Nuriootpa, funds have officially been allocated for installation of a roundabout.

As part of the South Australia Black Spot programme 2022-23, the Australian Federal Government will invest $1,950,000 to upgrade safety measures and reduce serious road injuries at the intersection.

Neighbouring resident and business owner, Mr Neville Linke received a call from The Leader who advised him about the roundabout funding, said he is really happy about it.

For many years, Mr Linke has not only been an advocate for the roundabout, but also led a community campaign late last year with Member for Light, Mr Tony Piccolo, who has helped put in major groundwork for safety upgrades.

“I feel very excited and proud that someone is going to take action before somebody is killed here,” Mr Linke said.

“I have been a pain but once I see it in, I’m also going to feel like I’ve done my job.

“I think it will save lives.”

After a long 10 years of planning, Light Regional Council Mayor, Mr Bill O’Brien said they are delighted to receive the funding and deliver a significant project.

“I’d also like to acknowledge the Barossa Council for their contribution and Mr Neville Linke,” he added.

Ramms Automotive owner, Mr Daniel Ramm said it should have been done years ago.

“I think it’s a really great idea,” he added.

“The roundabout will do nothing but great things.”

Over the past five years SAPOL statistics have shown that the intersection has been the site of at least 15 crashes over the past five years.

“There are some that probably haven’t even been reported,” Mr Linke said.

In December last year Liberal Member for Schubert, Mrs Ashton Hurn delivered news that the former giveaway sign on Samuel Road would be replaced by a stop sign.

Later, a large scale stop sign was installed.

Prior to this in 2020, Mr Piccolo said he was disappointed that the Marshall Liberal Government passed up opportunity to improve the intersection when they had the chance.

Mr Linke said despite thinking the stop signs were a good idea, it clearly was not the right decision.

“Ironically, the next day it was installed we had another accident there,” he added.

“As it is a B-Double route, there has been semi-trucks lined up along Moppa Road trying to get across to Samuel Road, and now that there will be a roundabout that traffic won’t be congested.

“Traffic will be able to flow better.

“Sure, its slowing people up taking their kids to school, but it’s a hell of a lot safer.”

Mr Linke also said as a company he had offered to donate the land they require, which is adjacent to the petrol station.

“In some plans I had received 10 years ago by Light Regional Council, you can see that the petrol station and the housing will not be affected because the roundabout would push onto Moppa Road side,” he added.

Shell Service Station Manager, Mr Noman Tehir said although they haven’t seen official plans, he is in favour of a roundabout.

“If it will save an accident, it is a good thing,” he added.

“I have seen many accidents and close calls since working here.”

As part of the Black Spot Programme, a further 13 dangerous crash sites on S.A. roads will be upgraded.

Federal Member for Barker and Chairman of the South Australia Black Spot Consultative Panel, Mr Tony Pasin said this investment in Black Spot projects will deliver safer roads.

“The Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics has found that Black Spot projects reduce the number of crashes causing death and injury by 30 per cent on average,” Mr Pasin added.