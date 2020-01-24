Rotary’s KI connections

Big hearted Rotarians are likely to give the shirts off their backs if asked, but last week it was trousers they were called on to provide.

Three huge bags of work clothes were delivered to Kangaroo Island on Thursday thanks to a Rotary Club of Barossa Valley connection.

Rotarian Peter Thomas collected the bags filled with trousers and shirts from the Barossa Men’s Shed at Tanunda on Wednesday afternoon, ready for delivery to farmers on the fire-ravaged island the following day.

“They are going to Kangaroo Island tomorrow morning with Rotarian Brian Graetz, of Keyneton who has contact with Rotarians there,” Peter explained.

“He does work over there and has a lot of friends, they contacted him direct about the need for work trousers because the farm fire-fighting guys are getting their clothes burnt.”

Quick to respond to the call, a team of volunteers from the Great Revival Shop in their most recent clothes sorting session, held back all the work wear they could find to be delivered directly

into the hands of the farmers.

Knowing how generous Australia has been with regards to donations of goods, Peter said having Brian’s connections to the Island ensured they were being given exactly what was needed.

“We wouldn’t have sent this over had it not been for that personal knowledge,” said Peter.

The strong Rotary connection will continue into the future, with Peter explaining how the Barossa Valley club intend to help BlazeAid volunteers next.

It follows the many friendships made when a group of BlazeAid volunteers camped in Angaston after the Eden Valley fires back in 2014 and Rotary helped with

catering.

“We’ve built a relationship,” said Peter.

“The trailers that BlazeAid people have are specifically made with all the tools on them that they need to do their work.

“There is something missing and they asked if we could help with that. So, when they are finished over there (Kangaroo Island), the trailers will come back here and we will re-build them to meet their specific requirements.”