Rotary raises polio awareness

Although the Barossa was short of tourists this Australia Day, the Rotary End Polio Now global project managed to receive great exposure.

Rotary Club of Barossa Valley and Rotary Club of Barossa District each took turns in loaning the district’s Rotary Polio Ute last Wednesday and Thursday – Wednesday being at the Tanunda Visitor Information Centre (VIC) and Thursday being at the Co-op, Nuriootpa.

Mrs Sandie Simons, Rotary Club of Barossa Valley secretary said it was great to see the ute roll into the Barossa.

“The ute was loaned to us by Paradise Mazda, Adelaide,” she said.

“There’s only one ute in the district and the district is quite large.

“It goes as far as covering Alice Springs to Victoria, so to have it here was special.”

Mrs Simons thanked The Barossa Council for its support and last minute changes on Australia Day.

“Initially, we were given space to have our display at The Barossa Council Australia Day awards breakfast at the Tanunda Show Hall,” she said.

“Due to COVID, the awards didn’t go ahead as planned, so The Barossa Council were great in letting us set up in Murray Street outside the VIC.”

Mrs Simons said although not many donations were given over the two days, many people stopped by for a chat and more information.

“The project is a huge initiative that has been going since 1988,” she said.

“The onus is for each Rotary Club to sell tickets as best as they can, so that when the ute is set up, it’s usually around an event or happening place.

“Last Australia Day, we sold out of raffle tickets, but this time, due to a shortage of tourists, we didn’t.

“It was a bit disappointing but we are grateful for the awareness on polio the ute brought.

“Polio is only left in two countries now: Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“We will still be actively raising funds throughout the world for this project because it’s a surveillance thing and has to be constantly monitored.

“We look forward one day to seeing a polio-free world.”