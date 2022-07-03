Robert’s 45 years

From dodging bullets while rescuing an injured STAR Group Officer and saving people stranded on a rooftop after floodwaters reached the gutters, to delivering babies and dealing with a global pandemic; there’s not much Stockwell’s Robert Leigh hasn’t experienced in his 45 years as an Ambulance Officer.

Now the 63 year old is celebrating a special milestone in his career, adding a newly minted third clasp to his SAAS Service Medal.

Robert was one of just a dozen people statewide to accept the new “40+ award” at the SA Ambulance Service Excellence Awards night held at the Adelaide Convention Centre, but the grandfather of 5 had one distinct point of difference.

“Out of that list, I’m the only one still working, all the rest are retired. They’ve pushed the age out to 67 years so I can’t retire!” he said with a laugh.

Robert was just 18 when he signed on with St. John Ambulance in Angaston, as it was known before the state government “bought it out” in 1995.

He still remembers gaining employment with the Barossa and District Ambulance and earning $3.00 an hour and $9 for 12 hours on call.

“I just like it,” Robert said of the career he committed his life to.

“I started from nothing in 1971. Then I was the youngest Superintendant in Australia at 20, in charge of 50 volunteers.

“Now I’m the longest serving ambulance officer in the state, still working on the ambulance.”

Robert’s record of winning four Lower North Zone Ambulance competitions still stands and he is proud to wear the silver star recognising his state championship title.

He’s won the Duke of Gloucester award, the Grand Prior’s badge, and an Australia Day Young Citizen Award as well as been chairman and member of multiple boards and committees.

But most importantly, this highly decorated “ambo” has saved lives, with two incidents remaining vivid in his mind, one of which he received a bravery award for.

“I got shot at 100 times at the siege at Moppa,” Robert said, recalling his experience when trying to rescue STAR Group Officer, Derek McMannus.

“The fact I dodged them all is just a miracle of God because I shouldn’t be alive.

“In the Stockwell floods in 1983, I rescued two people off the roof of a house, the water came up to the gutters of the roof, that’s how high it was.

“The fella still remembers. When he saw me at the Stockwell Hotel…he said I know you from somewhere. I said I was the fella in the boat that rescued you!”

Robert “worked all night”, helping flood victims in Nuriootpa.

“We got Schmidt’s semi trailer and we emptied out the nursing home and popped them all on the back of the semi-trailer,” he continued.

“We only had two ambulances in the Barossa, one was stuck at Stockwell on higher ground and the Gawler ambulance got washed down the Para at Nuri!”

Lately, Robert has dealt with the COVID pandemic and the issue of ramping at hospitals which he admits “is just terrible”.

Based in the Barossa for 25 years and spending the past 10 years at Gepps Cross, you would think delivering babies was a common occurrence, yet Robert says otherwise.

“In the whole 45 years, I’ve only delivered four babies in all my life!” he smiled.

“My first one was at 19 and then just a year ago… I was the only crew on and the baby came that quick!”

Robert is proud to be acknowledged for his 45 years with another to pin to add to his shirt.

“There are very few that get that one.”

SA Ambulance Service CEO, Mr Rob Elliot not only acknowledged Robert’s “exceptional and extraordinary period of service” but also his persistent hard work, dedication and contribution to the emergency health service.

“Our success as an organisation is dependent on having dedicated and loyal staff such as yourself; people who can reflect on, and have helped shape our past, but have consistently remained in our future,” Mr Elliot told Robert in a letter.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have had you share so much of your life with us, serving the South Australian community.”