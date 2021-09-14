Roaming Koalas

It’s that time of year when you might spot a cute, furry koala actively roaming the ground more as they look for a mate to breed with throughout Spring.

Whilst moving to different habitats, koalas are most under threat by travelling cars and other predators.

Mrs Sally Arnold from Wildwood Park Sanctuary Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation in Cambrai recently rescued an injured Koala called, K8.

Sally said it’s important to be vigilant.

“In our area and in the Barossa, the roads are pretty open for us to drive around,” she said.

“We are pretty quick travelling through sometimes too.

“We aren’t really aware that these koalas are travelling to find a mate and new habitat to breed in.

“They could also be roaming more through the Spring and Summer due to the areas drying off.”

Sally told The Leader K8 was majorly bruised and left in a daze on the side of the road before he was rescued.

“A neighbour called me about five kilometres away from here,” she added.

“Whoever knocked him over on the road didn’t actually report it.

“It was another neighbour who saw him but she was too terrified to touch the koala so I was contacted.

“He suffered from soft tissue damage and had a bit of a head injury so we had him on mild pain killer for about a week.”

Having been nurtured at the sanctuary, K8 is feeling better and is due to re-enter the wild soon.

“He has passed all of his assessments, but he just needs to get fit enough,” Sally said.

“When you rescue koalas, you just need to be sure they don’t suffer from head trauma or internal injuries.

“We normally keep them for about 10 days before they are released again.”

Sally said if you happen to come across an injured koala always call someone who knows what they are doing.

“You should also stay there and supervise until that person comes,” she said.

“Putting a blanket over the top of them so they can’t see is important because it eases their stress.

“If they are unwell or seriously injured it will stop them from wanting to move around and hurt themselves further.”

As a confident person, Sally said you could also pick up the koala and put it in a pet carrier.

“Only pick them up from the back, under the armpits and lift them up and away from yourself so their back legs don’t come up and scratch you on the arms.”

As operator of the sanctuary for almost ten years, Sally has a strong passion for animal rehabilitation and has koalas living in the sanctuary as naturally as they would in the wild.

“They are really interesting creatures,” Sally said.

“The more I have to do with them, the more I want to be with them.”