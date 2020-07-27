Ripper radish has Merv staggered

Avid readers of The Leader may remember the hefty Japanese radish Merv Ellis unearthed from his Kapunda garden back in May.

Grown from seed, that one measured an impressive 45 centimetres in length with a circumference of 26.3 cm after 17 weeks.

But there was another radish, lurking in the soil in his vegie patch and its grown to such staggering proportions that Merv thought it was just too good not to show off.

“I decided to let the other one grow to its fullest before going to seed,” said Merv.

After 25 weeks in the ground, the giant Daikon measured 5.3 kilograms in weight, 47 cm in circumference and a whopping 74 cm long.

“Because of its shape, when it reached hard ground it started growing up out of the ground,” explained Merv who is already planning for next year’s crop.

“I need to dig a deeper hole with more loose soil.”

