Wednesday, April 8, 2020

As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.

Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,

With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..

Ricca Terra Farms

>> Ash Ratcliff of Ricca Terra Farms, Angaston.

Given the current climate, what ways have you adapted your business?

And what do you currently offer?

We have adopted by investing into the distribution of our wine and also we have, included produce like fruit & vegetables, cheese and other produce, complying with social distancing and ensuring that our hygiene is paramount.  We are currently offering Barossa Cheese Packs, Vegetable Boxes, Casa Carboni Panettone and other winemakers’ wines.

Tell us the story of your business?

Who are the people behind your business, what makes you proud to be a business owner?

We have been in business since 2003.  We are a family business and we also employ other members of the community.  We are proud of the ability to give back to the community and to be able to react to the community needs.  To be able to support the community, sponsoring the local sporting clubs. 

In your opinion, why is it important now more than ever for locals to shop in the Barossa?

If local money stays local it supports the community. It is really important that locals in their community support small businesses to ensure they will be there in the future.  It is the local businesses that give back to the community and enable it to keep functioning.

How does your business benefit the community?

Our business is trying to benefit the community by providing a service to other local businesses as well.  Offering a delivery service door-to-door for locals with our businesses’ products.

What do you pride yourself on?

What separates your business from all of the others?

It’s not about separation, our business is about bringing people together, so what may make us different is that we are looking at the long term game that is ensuring all businesses in the Barossa community can survive in the future.  Our business is about working with the community and bringing people together, not about being the best.

FOR WINE ORDERS

phone SHELLEY

0410 699 640

OR VISIT

www.riccaterravintners.com.au

