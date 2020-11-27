Retailers ready for Black Friday

One of the region’s biggest retailers, Wohlers of Tanunda is encouraging shoppers to turn local this Christmas and ramp up their shopping this Friday as part of the Black Friday sales.

Wohlers business development and marketing manager, Mr Mark Battersby is looking forward to the Black Friday event, having lived in America for nine years.

“Black Friday has expanded in the US over the years and it is their biggest single trading day of the year,” said Mark.

Mark said the true definition of Black Friday can be interpreted in different ways but said a lot of businesses use it to get back in the black.

“It is great for retailers to have the surge of business,” said Mark.

“And it is an equally wonderful opportunity for the community to go out and get some great bargains before Christmas.”

Mark said he has seen the traditional American day of retail increase in the region over the last three years and said this year, the Tanunda based store will go beyond the one day of trade, turning it into four.

“Shoppers are embracing the opportunity, which is good and it puts pressure on the retailers to make sure they have good offers,” said Mark.

Mark said all aspects of retail are “putting their hand up” for the initiative.

“Especially in what has been a challenging few months, it’s a win win,” said Mark.

“It is great for the traders and consumers.”

Mark said they will be using the Black Friday sale to move discounted floor stock as well as other areas where they are over- stocked.

He said there will be up to 60 per cent off storewide and cited an opportunity for great bargains, particularly in homewares.

“People are waiting for the day to get what they can,” said Mark.

“I would strongly encourage locals to visit all the local businesses and see what they are offering… you may find a bargain that you can’t get in town.”

The doors at Wohlers will open at 8.40 a.m. on Friday.

Managing Director of the Barossa Co-op, Mr Neil Retallick said if you have not started thinking about Christmas, Black Friday should start you off on your Christmas shopping season.

He said teams across The Barossa Co-op’s stores have secured “some amazing deals” and encouraged locals to check out some of the storewide offers, with savings starting from 15 per cent to 70 per cent off.

“Last year was the first time our stores promoted Black Friday,” said Neil.

“It was a huge success as the local community took advantage of the crazy prices on offer.

“They are just as crazy this year. It will be a lot of fun for our store teams.”