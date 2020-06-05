Restrictions ease on beauty services

The wax pots were full and the beauty therapists ready to go when beauty services were able to resume on Monday.
Forced to close due to COVID-19 restrictions, strict rulings are now in place to enable them to re-open.
Among those to welcome the restrictions easing is Angaston based Urban Valley.
Beauty therapist, Maya Brooks has been able to use the forced closure to upskill her ability and paint the beauty rooms ready for trade.
She said the two months of being closed was tough, particularly due to the social aspect the role brings.
“I have missed seeing the clients, I’m very social and it was so hard being home and not being able to chat to people,” said Maya.
“I thought while I have time I would try and bring a couple of things back to the salon and have undertaken two courses.”
She said there has been some challenges booking in clients for services, particularly with a client only being able to stay in the beauty room for two hours.
“It is hard because I am used to booking the day out with as many people as possible,” said Maya.
Maya said one of the positives from the situation though is new clients coming to the salon and she expects it won’t take too long to get things back on track after this week.
“I am making it work for the clients,” said Maya, who cited some extra time in between clients is needed to clean the room.