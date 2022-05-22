Restoration to begin

The QF 25 Pound Mark II Field Gun will be restored after Angaston and Penrice Historical Society gained $4,590 through the Federal Government’s Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Programme.

Located on the lawns of the Angaston Memorial Reserve, Society President Dr. Bill Gransbury said the WWII artefact is significant to Angaston as it “salutes the service of the men and women of our community during times of war”.

“The Angaston RSL purchased the Field Gun from the Australian Defence Force during the 1960’s,” Bill added.

“When the Angaston RSL wound up in December 1979, they transferred ownership to the Angaston and District Council.”

Treasurer, Ian Williamson said once the funding comes through, it will be “all systems go”.

“It will be sand blasted, repainted and a memorial plaque commissioned,” Ian said of the restoration project.

Society volunteers, including himself and fellow members, Robert Broad and Leo Leggett will take on the job of repainting the field gun.

“Robert did national service back in the sixties and actually painted this type of thing as part of his experience. Although I’m a retired chartered accountant, I was a diesel mechanic and have painted lots of older gear like this. And Leo, well he’s done a lot of restoration work too, he enjoys it.”

Ian said the field gun weighs “just under a couple of tonnes” and while there is no detailed record of where it actually went, the Society have a general knowledge of its history.

“It was made in Scotland and would have served British and Australian troops in the Middle East and then returned with the Australian Imperial Forces to Australia to then serve in the South West Pacific field of conflict,” said Ian.

“It was noted for its versatility and manoeuvrability.”

The mainstay field artillery had an impressive range with 25 pound shells being shot up to 12 kilometres away.

“They had a gun troop of six men and would haul this thing through the jungle of Papua New Guinea to fight off the Japanese invasion which just absolutely astonishes me,” Ian said.

A submission has been made to relocate the field gun from its existing location on the far side of the creek to a site more visible and suited to its historic importance.

“We’ve had favourable discussions with The Barossa Council with the idea of relocating it between the St. Michael’s statue and “Day off Pete” and the rest rooms so as to create a memorial area within the Angaston Memorial Reserve.

“The relocation has the full support of all the local ex service people as well as the Angaston ANZAC Day Dawn Service committee.

“We are hoping to have it refurbished and relocated in time for Remembrance Day this year.”

The Barossa Council Mayor Bim Lange is aware of the request for the field gun’s relocation and said a report will be prepared for Council’s decision.

“It has to go through the process, but if there is justification and merit in the proposal and it’s supported by the returned soldiers and Angaston and Penrice Historical Society, I wouldn’t see Council as having any problem with it,” Mayor Lange told

The Leader.

“At the end of the day, our military have given so much in service and I think we need to support them where we can.”