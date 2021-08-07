Renewed push for bilingual studies to return to Barossa schools

The Barossa German Language Association (BGLA) is behind a renewed proposal to reintroduce bilingual education in Barossa schools.

The idea has the full support of University of Adelaide Visiting Researcher, Linguistics, Dr Peter Mickan, who is also a fourth and fifth generation descendant of German and Wendish immigrants to Ebenezer.

Schooling in both English and German was commonplace in the Barossa until the South Australian Government Education Amendment Act of 1916 forced the closure of 47 private German community schools in 1917.

Since then, German as a community language has been in steady decline.

Peter says the Barossa region has a golden opportunity to re-introduce German/English bilingual education into the curriculum, with both cultural and educational benefits.

“The studies on bilingual education suggest that in terms of the advantage for cognition development, for problem solving, for word recognition, for literacy and numeracy, it’s really smart to do bilingual teaching,” said Peter.

“The smart thing about doing bilingual programmes in the Barossa Valley is that there’s the heritage, there’s incentive because of that, and it is part of the cultural background of this whole region.”

It is unclear at this stage whether the proposal, if successful, would be rolled out initially at primary or secondary school, but either way, Peter says the most likely format would be for children to learn at least one subject in German.

“It’s a practical way to do it if we choose a subject area. For example, in the social studies area, if part of that was taught in German, that would enable the use of the curriculum as it is, with the advantage of all the materials that are currently used,” he said.

“One of the big issues is that people don’t believe it. They don’t believe that you could teach two languages, but all the studies are very clear on that. They’re really explicit that you can teach a subject, let’s say in German and you can test them in English, and they will perform as well or better.

“It doesn’t have to be re-taught to learn it in English.”

Stefani Traeger, Chairman of BGLA is likewise a strong advocate for introducing a second language to children from a young age.

She immigrated to Australia from Hamburg in 1953 when she was 5 years old, and spoke German at home with her parents as well as learning English.

Nowadays she runs a weekly German playgroup for children of any background, whether they be recent immigrants, have strong German connections, or simply be families with an interest in bilingual education.

“How the children pick the language up is just phenomenal,” she remarked.

“They’re like sponges when they are little; that’s really the time to get them, but of course it’s not easy to do everything.

“So if we can get German back into the high schools and have it taught within the Barossa Valley as a cultural language, it would be absolutely fantastic.”

Whilst it could be argued that other languages should have equal consideration for bilingual programmes, both Peter and Stefani believe German offers the most benefit to this particular region, with the country’s strong economic and social ties.

“We’ve got trading partners with Germany. And it’s just important for children to have that second language, and to carry on that culture of the Barossa; we’re losing so much so quickly,” said Stefani.

“People say come to the Barossa to experience the German heritage, but when it really comes to the nitty gritty of keeping it alive within the community, it needs as much support as it can possibly garner.”