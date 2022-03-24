Remembering dad on St. Patrick’s Day

The Barossa may be the heartland of German immigrants, but among the many sticks of mettwurst and spires of Lutheran churches lies a smattering of heritage from other parts of the world.

Aaron Wilson, of Nuriootpa, along with wife, Tanya, and children, Jack, Gemma, Ned and Kade, celebrated St. Patrick’s Day last week, one of the most significant days on the calendar for his family.

Aaron’s father, Dereck immigrated to Australia from Northern Ireland in about 1964 when he was 20 years old, and according to Aaron, he was as Irish as they came.

“He was the most patriotic Irishman going around,” said Aaron.

“The only two days he had off was St. Paddy’s Day and the day after!”

Sadly, Dereck passed away five years ago, making St. Patrick’s Day all the more precious to Aaron.

“I more remember him on this day than I actually do on his passing, to be honest, because it’s so familiar after so many years of doing St Patrick’s Day with him,” he said.

“His last drink he had before he passed was Guinness.

“It was hard to get down, but he managed.

“We put one at the bed head when he passed because he was just so dinky-di, he was such an Irishman through and through.”

It’s Aaron’s hope that one day he will be able to return his father’s ashes to Ireland, the land of which he was so proud.

In the meantime, there was special green smoothies at Aaron and Tanya’s Nuriootpa smoothie bar, and later, something stronger raised in Dereck’s name last week.

“There’s a couple of steaks and eggs in every can with the Guinness, so I’ll have a couple for dad,” said Aaron.

“He was just so proud to be Irish. I think it’s just one day you can never take away from them.”