Regional workers wanted

Greenock’s Belvidere Ridge Chaff is among a long list of Barker businesses finding it challenging to fill positions.

The family owned and operated business currently employs 12 staff and are looking to fill two positions.

Mr Lachlan Nitschke, Belvidere Ridge Chaff, said prior to the national pandemic they would receive between 12 and 36 applications but now they are lucky to receive five.

He attributes this to the current subsidies and while acknowledging the efforts undertaken to assist the country in the recovery of COVID, he did question some of the processes, particularly for JobSeeker.

“We have had a record year of sales and the first half of the year was incredibly busy,” said Lachlan.

“We did have the staff then but now with JobKeeper and JobSeeker it is even harder.”

Lachlan said while he understands the importance of these initiatives, small businesses are impacted.

“It impacts small business, especially in regional areas where it is already hard to get staff,” said Lachlan.

“We are looking for reliable employees who will be here every day of the week and every week of the year.

“We currently offer wages above the award rate. However, as a small business we can’t afford higher pay rates as a way to attract new employees because of the impact on our bottom line.”

Failing to fill these roles will result in Belvidere Ridge Chaff putting more pressure on their current staff and Lachlan said it is a big juggling act.

“It will mean longer hours for staff to get the orders complete and the work done on the farm and in the mill,” said Lachlan.

Lachlan said it is a scary thought if they can’t get people to fill the roles and what that may eventually mean for the business.

“We are a growing business and want to grow into the future,” said Lachlan.

“We may need to look at automating the mill more so we don’t have to rely on

people.”

Member for Barker, Mr Tony Pasin has revealed more than 1,000 jobs are available across the electorate and employers are desperate to fill these positions.

Mr Pasin said employers are “crying out” for staff and they say the job applications aren’t forthcoming.

“I’m not talking necessarily about seasonal work,” said Mr Pasin.

“I’m not talking about fruit picking, although these are certainly available too but, a lot of the jobs I’m hearing about are full time, well paid, on-going jobs with promising career paths in interesting industries.”

Mr Pasin said more than half of the 1,000 jobs are full time across a range of industries including heath care, hospitality, engineering and construction, agriculture and food processing.

“While nationally the unemployment rate rose during the peak of the COVID pandemic, the assertion that there are no job opportunities is just plain wrong,” said Mr Pasin.

“I’m living in regional SA and I’m hearing directly from employers and they are telling me they have the jobs and they need people to fill them.”