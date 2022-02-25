RDA’s leadership journey

Regional Development Australia (RDA) Barossa, Gawler, Light, Adelaide Plains is one of seven associations statewide to receive a multi million dollar boost, to encourage further economic growth.

The State Government will provide $2 million in grants to the state’s RDA associations to find and develop leaders in regional communities, based on each area’s opportunities and needs.

The funding will deliver a key element of the Government’s Regional Development Strategy, by strengthening the voice of regional South Australians in setting the policies and delivering the services important to them.

Ms Anne Moroney, RDA Barossa, Gawler, Light, Adelaide Plains chief executive and director, said the State Government works well with RDA and she looks forward to developing leadership programmes from the funding.

“First of all, we will do a gaps’ analysis to work out where the leadership gaps are in the region, then propose solutions to what we’ve identified,” she said.

“Every RDA statewide is to work on what their place needs.

“It’s not a templated thing where one size fits all, it’s about working out what our region needs.

“Once we were advised the funding was going to become available, we began undertaking steps towards this gaps analysis and what we are hoping to do with it.”

Ms Moroney said there were three emerging areas that needed to be worked on: technology, community, and leadership on the Plains.

“Technology is really important in the region for lots of reasons and in every job – not just digital or agriculture,” she said.

“One of the programmes we want to run is leading women in STEM by showcasing what they’re doing, supporting them and getting more involved.

“When it comes to community, our villages and townships are our heart and soul.

“Although it may sound ambitious, we want to work with townships to work on leadership journeys with people.

“You don’t need a big voice and be happy standing up as a leader because every level is needed.

“When it comes to leadership on the Plains, there’s a relatively new food cluster out there.

“We’re wanting to bring together all the industries and businesses that are involved in food production and services in the Plains and the community that looks at it and supports it.”

Ms Moroney said part of the leadership journey is being involved.

“Leadership in every level is needed, and it can be as simple as stopping bullying, racism and making people feel included.

“Everyone has to be a leader.”