Raffle brings ‘wheely’ good results

Small dented trollies with wonky old wheels have been replaced by four much larger, new smoother running ones, thanks to a group of community minded winery employees who are putting the “fun” into fundraising.

Pernod Ricard Winemakers’ “Barossa Fun Crew” decided to run a raffle for staff at their Rowland Flat site and raised more than $2,000 which they donated to the Barossa branch of Meals on Wheels to purchase outdated equipment and new insulated dessert bags to make it easier for volunteers to transport the 140 to 150 meals they deliver to customers each week.

“Barossa Fun Crew” member, Matthew Downer said the wheels theme of the raffle proved popular with the nearly 500 employees working at the winery, and the winery’s collaboration with Formula 1 driver, Daniel Ricciardo and the St. Hugo’s DR3 label meant prizes were well sought after.

“We have a lot of Formula One fans,” Matthew said.

Given the theme, Meals on Wheels seemed the perfect recipient for the donation.

“It’s important and we are part of the local community too so we want to give back,” Matthew said.

Last week the wine company held its annual “Responsible Day”, a world-wide initiative which involves all 22,000 Pernod Ricard employees.

“Basically, work stopped and all our employees went out and planted trees,” Matthew said of the Rowland Flat based workforce which left the winery deserted for the day.

“We went to Barossa Bushgardens and also a couple of vineyards that were affected by the bushfires at Lobethal to help them rebuild some of the fences that were burnt down and replant vegetation.”

Fellow “Barossa Fun Crew” member, Michelle Curnow said contributing to the community was part of the company’s ethos.

“One of our organisations’ key pillars is conviviality so we like to inject some fun into our workplace as well as being community minded. Our goal in the Barossa Fun Crew is to have some fun and keep it local!”

Meals on Wheels president, Heather Richardson was grateful of the gift which came just in time.

“The wheels were falling off our other trollies so this was a wonderful opportunity to replace them and make it safer for our volunteers,” Heather told The Leader.

“Community support in any form is just so valuable for this service because our aim is to keep people living at home, independently for longer. It’s a fact that nutrition is a really big contributor to people’s ability to do that.

“It reduces falls, hospital visits and it’s also very good for our volunteers to feel valued.”