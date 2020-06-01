Pub doors to re-open

The doors have been shut to The Vine Inn Barossa Community Hotel,

Nuriootpa for 10 weeks but they will re-open on Monday.

According to Mr Chris Linden, the hotel’s CEO, management and staff will return today to plan the re-opening of the Billy Jack’s side of the business.

He added staff will come in to clean the whole area before trade commences on June 1.

- Advertisement -

“We have got a bit of planning to do but we are looking forward to getting back into it,” said Chris.

Running to the four metre square ruling and social distancing measures, no more than 80 people will be permitted at the Nuriootpa premises.

Chris said they were ahead of the game when COVID-19 hit and the restrictions came in and at times sticking to those guidelines was unpleasant.

But that’s behind them now as they look forward to re-opening with the dedicated staff ready to go.

“We stuck to the rules then and when we reopen we will stick to the rules again,” said Chris.

He said the bistro area would remain closed citing issues around social distancing and shared use of the salad and vegetable bar but looked forward to opening Billy Jack’s with the usual menu.

“There are a million ideas out there but the number that are practical is limited owing to legislative issues,” said Chris.

“It’s not just about opening the bar and turning on the lights… everything has to be spotless.

“Everything has to be redone before we restart, the place has to be scrubbed.”

Chris said the takeaway side of the operation would continue along with the accommodation and drive through bottle shop continuing as it is.

The former receivership consultant said he is used to operational challenges but none like what COVID-19 has presented.

“This is certainly unique but if you have a problem and need it solved you need people who think strategically to fix your problems,” said Chris.

“We have got through it and we will still be compliant, whatever rules there are.”

Chris said the hospitality industry is equipped to be able to handle the return to trade due to the nature of their operation.

“Hotel’s interaction with people is significantly higher (than other industries) owing to the labour intensive nature of our trade and the number of operating regulations in place so we are well schooled in looking after people’s interests,” said Chris.