Proposed $25m hotel for Lyndoch

A proposed $25 million, 80-room tourist development will include a restaurant, function space and day spa, if approved by the Barossa Assessment Panel.

Local builder and developer, Mr Karl Roth, of KPHR Investments, has lodged the application for Nexus Barossa to expand current accommodation facilities at 221 Yaldara Drive, Lyndoch.

Mr Roth, who lives in Gomersal, said he, and a fellow local businessman, wanted to create a “boutique hotel”, with some of its facilities open to non-guest patrons.

“We wanted to create a one-off hotel that has its own name, its own standing that needs to be at a price point where everyone who comes to visit the Barossa can afford, whether it’s for a holiday, sporting event or a corporate client,” Mr Roth said.

“We also want it to be an open place that other accommodation facilities can use. The restaurant will be open to the public, the day spa will be open to the public, and everyone can engage within the building.

“It’s important that if you’re going to build a substantial offering within the Barossa Valley, it should be available that everyone can use that facility.”

According to the South Australia Tourism Commission, the Barossa welcomes 881,000 domestic day trip visitors to the region per year.

“The region has a lot more to offer and within those longer stays, people discover more of the hidden secrets of the Barossa Valley,” Mr Roth said.

“The smaller cellar doors, the smaller cafes, everyone then benefits, it’s not just the big players that people come here to visit. If they stay longer, they discover more.

“The Barossa needs to protect itself to have a 5-star offering, so that we have tourists that don’t just come for the day, and then go back to Adelaide and stay the night there.

“We feel like the Barossa can be a destination where people want to come and spend their entire holiday.”

The single-storey development will include a cocktail bar and lounge, restaurant, function space, day spa, gym, conference room, and infinity pool, with 104 car parking spaces.

The project is expected to create up to 300 jobs across the construction phase, and overall operations of the hotel.

Mr Roth said the hotel could offer local young people an opportunity to start their hospitality careers.

“With a really good hotel operator, those kids will be offered opportunities to further explore hospitality, whether it’s in the food, service, concierge, general manager, or financial management,” Mr Roth said.

“Hotel operators will always want to employ from within their community.”

Mr Roth currently has another hotel development of 202 rooms underway in the city. However said he had always wanted to develop a hotel in the

region.

“Barossa is certainly my focus to deliver something here. There’s a lot more of an emotional connection with the Barossa for me,” Mr Roth said.

“As a local, I’ve sat back and listened to the comments around what the Barossa has been asking for.

“I feel it’s really important to try and deliver that to the Barossa as soon as possible.

“It’s been a long-term vision to try and find the right

site.”

The development application for Nexus Barossa is currently on public notification, which closes on August 23.

A decision on the development will be made by the assessment panel following the public notification period.